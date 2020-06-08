American Battery Metals Corporation Hires Corporate Controller

Strengthens Financial Team in Anticipation of Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Facility

INCLINE VILLAGE, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2020 / American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) (the "Company"), an American-owned advanced extraction and battery recycling technology company with extensive mineral resources in Nevada, today announced the hiring of Vickey Alvarez as its Corporate Controller.

She will have oversight and responsibility for full-cycle accounting for the corporation. In addition to all aspects of financials, forecasting, regulatory compliance, and all business transactions, she will also manage American Battery Metals Corporation's sales and purchasing.

"I am excited to be joining the American Battery Metals Corporation team. It's a privilege to be a part of the work we are doing as a company to positively impact the battery industry and improve the recycling of waste," said, Vickey Alvarez.

Vickey comes to American Battery Metals Corporation from the Nevada State Board of Nursing ("NSBN"), where she managed AP/AR, budget, forecasts, cash management, audits, GL accounting, and payroll. During her tenure with NSBN she re-engineered their entire accounting system, creating greater efficiencies, budget savings, and transparencies to the organization's financial functions. On behalf of the organization, Vickey went to the Governor-appointed Sunset Subcommittee of the Legislative Commission to present NSBN's financials and operating reserve policy which gained NSBN a satisfactory finding.

Prior to NSBN, she worked pre and post IPO as a staff accountant for Coupa Software. She was a valued accounting team member and instrumental in the audits leading up to their IPO.



Vickey is a graduate of the University of Nevada, Reno, with a BS in Business Administration and a minor in Accounting. She has recently returned to UNR to obtain her MBA in order to better understand the evolving trends and innovation within finance and accounting.

When not working or studying, you can find Vickey staring in awe at the Nevada sky, snowboarding, or enjoying all Lake Tahoe has to offer. She considers Excel to be her Patronus and never tires of learning a new formula.

American Battery Metals Corporation Chief Executive Officer, Doug Cole, commented, "We welcome Vickey to our team, as we prepare for the development of our lithium-ion battery recycling facility and target commercialization toward the end of 2020 and into early-2021."

American Battery Metals Corporation (www.batterymetals.com) (OTCQB:ABML) is an American-owned, advanced extraction and battery recycling technology company with extensive mineral resources in Nevada. The company is focused on its lithium-ion battery recycling and resource production projects in Nevada, with the goal of becoming a substantial domestic supplier of battery metals to the rapidly growing electric vehicle and battery storage markets.

