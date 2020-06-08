Due to liquidation, last day of trading UCITS shares in the below sub-fund issued by SKAGEN Fondene will be today, 10 June 2020. ISIN: NO0010801558 -------------------------------------- Name: SKAGEN Insight A -------------------------------------- Last day of trading: 10 June 2020 -------------------------------------- Short name: SKIIA -------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 147874 -------------------------------------- For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=779751