Future plc: PC Gaming Show Lineup Revealed: 50+ Games, Exclusive Interviews & More Surprises

It's almost here! The PC Gaming Show will broadcast from Los Angeles on Saturday June 13 with the biggest lineup of exclusive trailers, interviews, and reveals in the event's six-year history. Revealed now is a lineup of the show's more than two dozen participants, excluding some special surprises.

As in years past, the PC Gaming Show will consist of world-exclusive trailers, gameplay reveals, announcements and interviews. Highlights include an exclusive interview with Rocketwerkz founder Dean Hall about his next project; a first look at Surgeon Simulator 2; the debut of a new trailer from New Blood Interactive; a special surprise for Torchlight 3 fans; and several new trailers from Humble Games.

This year's supersized lineup includes more than 50 games, featuring:

2K Games (Mafia: Definitive Edition)

Amazon Games (New World)

Atlus

Battlestate Games (Escape From Tarkov)

Bossa Studios (Surgeon Simulator 2)

Brace Yourself Games

Coffee Stain Studios

DONTNOD

Funcom

FJRD

Frontier Developments

Glumberland (Ooblets)

Humble Games

New Blood Interactive

Merge Games

Modus Games

Mythical

Perfect World (Torchlight 3, Remnant: From the Ashes)

The Wandering Band

Rebellion

Red Sails Team

Rocketwerkz

ROCKFISH Games (Everspace 2)

SEGA

Tripwire Interactive

WolfEye Studios (Weird West)

XSEED Games

Yaza Games

**And more surprise announcements

"With this year's PC Gaming Show, we still wanted to deliver on the spectacle and level of production that gamers expect from gaming press conferences," says Evan Lahti, Global Editor-in-Chief at PC Gamer, a subsidiary of Future PLC. "We're not going to just show people a two-hour Zoom call with some video games in it. We want this to be a unique and fun moment for PC gaming."

In previous years, the PC Gaming Show has been broadcast live from 700-seat theaters in Los Angeles. With new health and physical distancing considerations in mind, this year's event will mix live and pre-recorded elements from a new studio setting.

Our production team has found new ways to tell stories about the most exciting games being made on PC, and we believe the results will exceed PC gamers' expectations.

Starting from scratch inside a LA sound stage, enabled the PC Gaming Show team to create playful sets for the show's two hosts, Sean "Day9" Plott and Frankie Ward, to inhabit. The production features two virtual sets, including a custom-built physical set to create a thematic throughline between the show's dozens of segments. Also included for the first time will be gaming celebrity cameos, influencer commentary, and the introduction of a mystery co-host.

Viewers across all platforms will be able to see selected comments inserted directly into the broadcast live via Hovercast, a powerful cross-platform interactivity platform.

Intel returns to the PC Gaming Show to debut a custom PC build themed on one of this year's featured games. One lucky fan will have a chance to win this incredible rig at a later date.

Watch the PC Gaming Show on twitch.tv/pcgamer or youtube.com/pcgamer on Saturday, June 13 at 11 AM Pacific.

