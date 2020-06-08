Mindbreeze has concluded the SOC2 Type 1 audit of its Mindbreeze InSpire SaaS service. The audit report was issued by the auditing and consulting company KPMG.

In the context of the auditing process, KPMG examined whether the Trust Services Criteria (TSC) for security issued by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) are observed. This involved inspecting and documenting the existing internal control mechanisms for the services offered, such as those relating to risk minimization, access controls, monitoring measures, and communication. The audit took the form of an ISAE 3000 Type 1 audit (testing the design and the implementation for a specific deadline) and was conducted over a period of roughly four weeks. Mindbreeze received the final test results as an ISAE 3000 SOC2 Type 1 Report.

"The ISAE 3000 SOC2 Type 1 audit covered the control measures put in place by Mindbreeze to address the Trust Services Criteria for security. The SOC2 report presents detailed information on the adequacy of the design (Type 1 Report) of each of the control mechanisms and is intended to provide information for Mindbreeze clients and their auditors," explains Andreas Wiegele, Senior Manager at KPMG.

"Information that is in the cloud also needs to be analyzed there in a way that is highly efficient, and then linked semantically and made available to users in a perfectly prepared format. Ensuring the most stringent security and operating standards is extremely important to us and our customers, so we are constantly striving for improvement in all areas," explains Daniel Fallmann, founder and CEO of Mindbreeze.

Mindbreeze InSpire combines traditional search technologies with technological developments from the field of artificial intelligence to analyze and interpret business information from connected company data sources in order to provide concrete answers-so-called actionable insights.

About Mindbreeze

Based in Chicago, IL, Mindbreeze is a leading international provider of appliances and cloud services for enterprise search, applied artificial intelligence, and knowledge management. Mindbreeze's global network of partners makes it possible to serve customers across time zones anywhere in the world.

