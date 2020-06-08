Lombard Capital PLC - Statement re property purchase and change of board

8 June 2020

LOMBARD CAPITAL PLC

Completion of property purchase and

change of board

The directors of Lombard Capital Plc ("Lombard" or "the Company") are delighted to announce that, following the announcement made on 20 May 2020 the Company has completed its purchase of the freehold plot of land Gaskell House 45-49 Rough Hey Road, Grimsargh, Preston. PR2 5AR.

To support the company's growth plans, the board is delighted to announce that Barry Fromson has been appointed Chief Executive Officer and Brent Fitzpatrick has been appointed Independent Non-Executive Chairman. The board also announces the retirement of David Grierson as a director and wishes to thank David for all his hard work for the Company. We wish him the best for the future.

The roles of the remaining directors have been established to ensure that the operational and corporate governance activities of the Company are supported in the best way possible, drawing on the relevant experience of each director.

The directors of Lombard accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Brent Fitzpatrick

Tel: 07767 457101

AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser

Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Limited

Nick Michaels: 0203 772 0021