Bulletin from EQT AB's Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2020

STOCKHOLM, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The resolutions passed at EQT AB's Annual Shareholders' Meeting (the "Meeting") on 8 June 2020, included the following.

Approval of the income statements and the balance sheets

The Meeting approved the income statements and the balance sheets for EQT AB and the group, respectively, for the fiscal year 2019.

Dividend

The Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, on a dividend to the shareholders of SEK 2.20 per share to be paid in two installments. At the first installment SEK 1.10 per share is paid with the record date 10 June 2020. At the second installment SEK 1.10 per share is paid with the record date 1 December 2020. The dividend is expected to be distributed through Euroclear on 15 June 2020 and on 4 December 2020, respectively.

Board of Directors

The Meeting discharged the members of the Board and the CEO from liability for the fiscal year 2019, in accordance with the auditor's endorsement.

In accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, until the end of the next Annual Shareholders' Meeting, Conni Jonsson, Edith Cooper, Johan Forssell, Gordon Orr, Finn Rausing and Peter Wallenberg Jr were re-elected as members of the Board, Nicola Kimm and Diony Lebot were elected as new members of the Board and Conni Jonsson was re-elected as chairperson of the Board.

Compensation to the Board of Directors

The Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, on compensation to the Board of in total EUR 1,330,000, to be allocated as follows: EUR 1,150,000, whereof EUR 275,000(EUR 275,000) to the chairperson and EUR 125,000(EUR 125,000) to each of the other members of the Board who are not employed by the company, and EUR 180,000 as compensation for work in the committees of the Board, to be allocated as follows: EUR 40,000(EUR 40,000) to the chairperson of the audit committee and EUR 20,000(EUR 20,000) to each of the other members, and EUR 40,000(EUR 40,000) to the chairperson of the remuneration committee and EUR 20,000(EUR 20,000) to each of the other members.

Auditor

In accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, the Meeting re-elected KPMG AB as auditor of EQT AB for the period until the end of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2021. The authorized public accountant Håkan Reising will be the auditor in charge for the audit.

Guidelines for remuneration to executive management

The Meeting approved the Board's proposal on guidelines for executive remuneration, which have been updated to comply with new EU regulations. In content no material changes have been made to the previously determined guidelines.

Authorization to issue shares

The Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, to authorize the Board to, during the period until the next annual general meeting, on one or more occasions, resolve upon issuances of new shares. Shares may be issued without preferential rights for the shareholders of EQT AB. The number of shares issued may not correspond to a dilution of more than 10 per cent of the total number of shares outstanding at the Meeting's resolution on the authorization, after full exercise of the authorization. An issue of new shares resolved upon pursuant to the authorization may only be made against contribution in kind. The purpose of the authorization is to provide flexibility for acquisitions of companies, businesses or parts thereof. Any issue of new shares resolved upon pursuant to this authorization shall be made at market terms and conditions.

New articles of association

The Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, to amend the articles of association. Through the amendments the Board is allowed to collect powers of attorney and to resolve that the shareholders shall have the right to vote in advance. Further the Board is allowed to resolve that persons who are not shareholders may participate at the shareholders' meeting. The principle articulated in the EQT Statement of Purpose included in the annual report 2019 regarding EQT's way of doing business is reflected in the articles of association. Further, a number of amendments due to legislative changes as well as certain editorial amendments are made.

About EQT

EQT is a differentiated global investment organization with a 25-year track-record of consistent investment performance across multiple geographies, sectors and strategies. With strong values and a distinct corporate culture, EQT manages and advises funds and vehicles that invest across the world with the mission to generate attractive returns to the fund investors.

EQT's talent base and network allow it to pursue a thematic investment strategy and distinctive value creation approach, with the aim of future-proofing the companies which EQT invests in, creating superior returns to EQT's investors and making a positive impact with everything EQT does. EQT has more than EUR 62 billion in raised capital since inception, currently around EUR 40 billion in assets under management across 19 active funds within three business segments - Private Capital, Real Assets and Credit.

EQT is a thought leader within the private markets industry with deep expertise in responsible and long-term ownership, corporate governance, operational excellence, digitalization and sustainability. EQT has offices in 16 countries across Europe, Asia Pacific and North America with more than 700 employees. The EQT AB group comprises EQT AB (publ) and its direct and indirect subsidiaries, which includes general partners and fund managers of EQT funds as well as entities advising EQT funds.

