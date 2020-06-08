The Newswire VP GT allows PR Agencies to help their clients with high-priority crisis campaigns to effectively navigate the new normal for business.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2020 / The importance of communication has been highlighted during the ongoing global health pandemic. Business owners have quickly learned the importance of business-to-consumer communications during a crisis. Newswire's Value Pack Guided Tour helps PR agencies communicate urgent company news and information for their clients. By sharing optimized content through targeted distribution channels, these agencies can quickly manage campaigns detailing pressing information.



Newswire Assists PR Agencies with Crisis Communication Campaigns During and Following Pandemic

Prior to the outbreak, crisis communications campaigns were primarily utilized by companies that had either been negatively impacted by a market trend or involved in a crisis situation. That is simply no longer the case in 2020.

Businesses across retail, healthcare, technology, food, financial services, and other industries have suffered as a result of the COVID-19 virus. The Value Pack Guided Tour provides PR specialists with powerful tools that they can use to quickly distribute client information such as product delays, supply chain bottlenecks, health and safety announcements, and more.

"You never want to be in the middle of a crisis, but right now all businesses are turning to agencies to help navigate the current environment," said Charlie Terenzio, Newswire's VP of Earned Media Business. "We help reduce costs and extend staff resources for agencies in order to let them focus on the strategic response to the crisis."

The Value Pack Guided Tour aims to provide PR agencies with the means to set up and launch meaningful campaigns all while they receive a greater return on media spend. The VP GT offers an affordable approach to crisis communications for those looking to hold the range of their own media, marketing, and communications strategy.

Agency professionals can take advantage of flat-rate PR Distribution pricing and utilize Newswire's campaign managers as an extension of their business to ensure that client campaigns are relevant and up-to-speed with trending stories in the news.

Learn how Newswire is Transforming the Value of a Press Release and how you can navigate through the COVID-19 crisis as economies restart around the world.

About Newswire?

Newswire delivers press release and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.?

To learn more about how Newswire can help you, visit http://www.newswire.com.

Contact Information

Charlie Terenzio

VP of Earned Media Business

?Newswire

?Office: 813-480-3766

Email: charlie@newswire.com

SOURCE: Newswire

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/593025/Newswire-Assists-PR-Agencies-With-Crisis-Communication-Campaigns-During-and-Following-Pandemic