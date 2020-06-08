FactMR: Scrutinizing the Coronavirus Impact: Functional Workwear Apparel Production and Supply Chain Operations Disrupted by Regional Lockdowns

Functional workwear apparel producers are pushing for the expansion of production facilities and operational processes in the near term to keep up with constantly evolving consumer requirements during the pandemic.

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2020 / The coronavirus pandemic has pushed governments to enforce extensive stay-at-home regulations, which in turn has hurt the productivity of the global textile industry. The non-essential designation of functional workwear apparel in multiple verticals is restraining production activity. On the other hand, the need for functional workwear apparel in the healthcare sector for the duration of the pandemic, will help to partially mitigate the losses in the market. The global functional workwear apparel market is anticipated to rise at a healthy 7% CAGR, for the projection period 2020 - 2030.

The current global demand for PPE for workers, in the health care and sanitization sector, will provide lucrative opportunities as estimated by a report published by Fact.MR. This will help market players to protect profits during through the crisis. The global functional workwear apparel market is projected to grow steadily supported by developments in athleisure fashion, once the pandemic comes to an end.

"Combining practical workwear with business casuals would minimize health and safety risks arising from any health and environment hazards. This will improve revenue generation from global functional workwear apparel sales in the months ahead, even after the pandemic is brought under control," says the Fact.MR study.

Functional Workwear Apparel Market- Critical Takeaways

Performance sportswear will contribute substantially to functional workwear apparel market, while athleisure clothing is expected to gain traction.

Functional workwear apparel for the service sector is expected to surge as online channels of distribution gain ground.

Hypermarkets and supermarkets account for a highly functional apparel market, driven by affordability and easy access of products.

Asia Pacific excluding Japan is a prominent market propelled by growth of construction and industrial developments, with strong demand from the defense services sector.

Functional Workwear Apparel Market- Drivers

Wide scope of application in multiple verticals including medicine, athleisure, and sports, will aid market growth.

The rising popularity of health and wellness trends is an essential influencer supporting developments in the industry.

Extensive spending on promotional activities carried out by functional workwear apparel manufacturers will drive value sales.

Material innovations of UV protection, waterproofing, insulation, and moisture transfer among others are critical to bolstering sales.

Functional Workwear Apparel Market- Restraints

Lack of adequately skilled man power for production remains a critical problem for manufacturers.

The rise in utility costs is also restricting operations, hindering the production of functional workwear apparel.

COVID-19 Impact on Functional Workwear Apparel Market

Functional workwear apparel manufacturers are focusing their efforts on minimizing the effect of potential disruptions in supply chains, arising from nationwide lockdowns. The market is anticipated to recover during the first quarter of 2021. Health authorities have designated functional workwear apparel for sanitization and healthcare sectors as essential, which helps in improving logistics and services.

The operational flow however, from one channel to the next remains limited owing to restrictive state laws, lack of manpower and vehicle shortages. Online functional workwear apparel retailers seek to attract buyers with sales schemes. Organizations are facing reluctance by investors, as retailers are forced to shut shop, even as worker numbers fall sharply through 2020.

Competitive Landscape

Leading functional workwear apparel manufacturers are taking advantage of the growing consumer base for outdoor, active and workwear brands. Major brands are pushing to optimize management processes for consumers and retail focused operations. Blundstone Australia Pvt. Ltd., VF Corporation, and Williamson-Dickie Mfg. Co. are some top functional workwear apparel producers.

About the Study

The study offers readers an exhaustive market forecast of the functional workwear apparel market. Global, regional and national-level analysis of the latest industry trends influencing the functional workwear apparel market is covered in this Fact.MR report. The study provides actionable insights on functional workwear apparel market according to product type (trousers, jackets, shorts & skirts, bib & braces, t-shirts, belts & straps, sweatshirts, coveralls, coats, caps and hats, and boots and socks), material type (synthetic materials, blended materials, and natural materials), demographics (men and women), end use (manufacturing, construction, mining & agriculture, healthcare, services, and homeland security & defense) and sales channel (direct sales/tender, subcontractors, retail channels, and online channels) across seven regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and MEA).

