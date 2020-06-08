The company announces the following unaudited data

as at 5 June 2020 - Using BID Valuations

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value 999.22 p

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value* 982.90 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value 997.30 'XD' p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value* 980.97 'XD' p

*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,

source: Interactive Data

