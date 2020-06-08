Pai Technology: PUTAO "Artificial Intelligence Enlightenment Education AiS Course Guide" Online Press Conference

Initiating a new era of artificial intelligence enlightenment education

SHANGHAI, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2020 / On June 8th, 2020, Putao Education held an online conference of AiS course guide for artificial intelligence enlightenment education at Pai Technology headquarters. The conference was live broadcasted online and published the preliminary results of Putao AiS enlightenment education research institute on children's artificial intelligence enlightenment education for the first time, and released the AiS course guide on artificial intelligence enlightenment education which provided a theoretical basis for the practice of Chinese children's artificial intelligence enlightenment education in the future. Key attendees included Huang Zheng, President of Putao Education; Ying Jing, professor of School of Computer Science, Zhejiang University; Gan Honghua, Dean of Putao AiS Enlightening Education Research Institute; He Xiaoqin, director of Zhejiang University Preschool-experimental Kindergarten, and Wang Wei, director of Chengdu Harvard Star American Kindergarten .

Huang Zheng, President of Putao Education, delivered the opening speech for this conference and explained that Putao Education relies on Pai Technology products and combines the feagures of the original animation Magic Blocks that children are familiar with to create a systematic artificial intelligence enlightenment education solution. Huang said that Putao Education has formed an integrated R&D mechanism of the Artificial-intelligence Enlightenment Education Research Institute, national key demonstration kindergartens and Pai Technology products. In the future, further research on artificial intelligence enlightenment education will be carried out, and more educational practice and demonstration bases will be established to create a new era of artificial intelligence enlightenment education.

Then, Ying Jing, professor of the School of Computer Science, Zhejiang University, made an in-depth analysis of AiS guide. AiS guide based on the constructivism theory, applying artificial intelligence enlightenment education and STEAM education philosophy, adhering to the 3-6 year-old children's learning and development guide of China's Ministry of Education, as well as the characteristics of 3-6 year-old children's cognitive development. It also refers to CSTA (Computer Science Teachers Association) curriculum standard, in the process of thematic study and games, promote logic thinking, programming thinking and creative thinking, cultivate children to explore the problems and then solve them.

Gan Honghua, director of the Institute of AiS Enlightening Education, summarized the role and implementation of AiS Guide. The AiS Guide for artificial intelligence enlightenment education can not only effectively improve children's scientific literacy, but also promote hands-on practice through interdisciplinary study, unlock creative possibilities through process of problem-solving Meanwhile, the AI enlightenment education ability of teachers will also be improved to realize the deep integration of artificial intelligence and education.

Finally, He Xiaoqin, director of Zhejiang University Preschool-experimental Kindergarten, and Wang Wei, director of Chengdu Harvard Star American Kindergarten, shared and discussed about AiS Enlightenment Education cooperative Experiment Course and WHOLE STEAM Exploration and Practice . In addition to the AI education courses in the special activity room, Zhejiang University Preschool-experimental Kindergarten also carried out the integration of AI education in daily life. Chengdu Harvard Star American Kindergarten has made multi-dimensional attempts and in-depth extension on the research of STEAM, so as to cultivate children's cognition of robot and programming and let them learn happily.

With a mission to accompany children's growth with technology, Pai Technology has been committed to comprehensively upgrade children's play and learning scenarios and create a new style for children's growth through taking advantage of innovative technology. There are four core business units of Pai Technology, including blocks, animation IP, digital business, as well as Putao Education. It strives to build an ecological industry chain of " technology for children", continue to provide children with high-quality products and positive cultural value.

In 2017, China's State Council issued the Development Plan for the New Generation of artificial Intelligence, which clearly stated setting AI-related courses in primary and secondary schools, gradually promoting programming education and including programming education as the core part of the AI curriculum. Therefore, the importance of programming thinking enlightenment education for preschool children has become increasingly prominent, and the demand for programming thinking enlightenment education keepsincreasing. Artificial intelligence enlightenment education will start from kindergartens to meet the long-term development goals of children and the practical needs of connecting kindergarten and primary education for young children. In this context, the Putao AiS enlightenment education system came into being to promote the two-way empowerment and integration of AI enlightenment education and STEAM education.

The system focuses on AiS courses and ways that are suitable for children's development, cultivating childrens' programming thinking, improving teachers's capability, creating characteristics for kindergartens, and pushing forward the AiS enlightenment education system building for preschool education. AiS Guide serves as an important theoretical support for the system.

From theoretical analysis to practical cases, the conference provided insiders with an opportunity to fully understand the enlightenment education system of Putao artificial intelligence and intiated a model reference for education practice in the era of artificial intelligence.

In the future, Putao Education will take it as a mission to "Help the kindergarten create scientific and technological characteristics and stimulate children's creativity in the era of artificial intelligence", and constantly optimize the curriculum plan. Through the innovation of children's technological products and empirical research on education, it will promote the deep integration of artificial intelligence and education, and create a progressive and systematic solution of artificial intelligence enlightenment education.

