Studying the COVID-19 Effect: Demand for Natural and Organic Food and Beverages Aids Citrus Pulp Fiber Production during Outbreak, Says Future Market Insights Report

Leading citrus pulp fiber manufacturers are focusing their efforts to meet the demand for sustainable fish meal alternatives, and the adoption of novel production technologies to keep up in a competitive market

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2020 / The citrus pulp fiber market is projected to surpass a valuation of US$ 61.3 Mn, with a steady growth rate through the forecast period (2020-2030). The growing popularity of organic and natural foods and drinks and the high importance food safety standards during the coronavirus outbreak are critical factors behind the rise of the citrus pulp fiber industry. The pandemic has also driven consumer bias towards healthier dietary preferences.

New niche applications of citrus pulp fiber in personal care and animal feed applications will help in sustaining market growth. The market is anticipated to enjoy steady growth post pandemic, as pharma researchers are working on the development of associated gastrointestinal health and cancer solutions.

"With the coronavirus being an animal-origin illness, consumer preference for natural plant-based foods and beverages has surged. Citrus pulp fiber has found niche roles in food and medical verticals. Propelled by the rising consumer awareness about the varied health benefits, the need for organic and conventional citrus pulp fiber is on the rise," says the FMI analyst.

Request a sample of the report with 250+ pages to gain comprehensive market insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-10819

Citrus Pulp Fiber Market - Key Takeaways

Food grade citrus pulp fiber will contribute substantially to revenue through processed food applications.

Organic citrus pulp fiber is rapidly gaining traction owing to changes in consumer preference. However, conventional options remain dominant owing to easy accessibility.

Oranges remain the preferred source for citrus pulp fiber through the projection period.

Europe and North America hold major market share. However, APEJ is projected to grow at a faster rate, driven by the demand for dietary food in China and India.

Citrus Pulp Fiber Market - Key Driving Factors

Wide-ranging nutritional benefits of citrus fiber pulp is the primary factor driving demand among consumers.

Growing popularity of dietary programs involving insoluble dietary fibers is gaining demand owing to the presence of bioactive compounds.

The need for citrus pulp fibers as taste and odor modifiers in processed food products is on the rise, supporting the industry.

The strong consumer preference for clean label food, beverages, and personal care products is supporting growth.

Citrus Pulp Fiber Market - Key Constraints

Seasonal sourcing and dependence on weather is causing price fluctuations, which is expected to restrict market growth.

Gastrointestinal side effects such as constipation, nausea, cramps, and gas are major challenges for market players.

The Anticipated Impact of COVID-19

The outbreak of coronavirus was spread by animal-based products, which has resulted in a major consumer transition to organic, and natural plant-based food and beverage products. Also, the demand for nutritional foods to bolster immune responses during the crisis has risen, creating key growth opportunities in the market.

Further, the sharp rise in demand for citrus pulp fiber in animal feed, and pharmaceutical products is expected to help in sustaining demand through the COVID-19 crisis, despite disruptions in sourcing and transportation of raw materials during the outbreak. The market is anticipated to steadily recover post pandemic, as operations return to normalcy.

Explore the citrus pulp fiber market report comprising 120 figures, 112 tables and the table of contents. You can also find a comprehensive market segmentation on https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-10819

Competition Landscape

The citrus pulp fiber market is moderately fragmented. Top players in the citrus pulp fiber market include but are not limited to Fiberstar, CP Celco, Herbafood, Silvateam S.p.A., Florida Food Products, DuPont, Cargill Inc., Lucid Colloids Ltd., Quadra Chemicals, Herbstreight & Fox, Compania Espanola de Algas Marinas S.A., and Naturex. These players are investing in strategic collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions to expand business presence and production capacity. Leading players are also researching novel potential applications and technologies for new revenue streams.

More About the Study

The FMI's market research study provides comprehensive insights on citrus pulp fiber market. The market is broken down in terms of nature (organic and conventional), grade (food, pharma, and others), source (oranges, tangerines/mandarins, grapefruit, lemon, and lime), application (water binder & fat replacer, thickening gums, and gelling gums), use (bakery, desserts & ice cream, sauces & seasonings, meat & egg replacement, beverages, flavorings, and coatings, snacks & meals, personal care, pharmaceuticals, and others) and distribution channel (supermarket & hypermarket, convenience store, department store, specialty store, pharmacy/drug store, and online) across seven key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and MEA).

Explore FMI's Coverage of the Food & Beverages Industry

Herb Oil Market: Find insights on the global herb oil market with segment analysis, market statistics, influencing factors, leading players and business strategies adopted by market players for a 5-year forecast period.

Meat Substitutes Market: FMI's report on the global meat substitutes market offers details on the market set for prolific expansion during 2019-2026. The study covers impacting forces, sources of revenue, market leaders, and market strategies.

Membrane Filtration Market: Get an in-depth analysis on the membrane filtration market with essential insights on growth levers, opportunities, regulatory policies, restraints, forecast of regional markets and primary strengths of market leaders.

About FMI

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the experienced research team at FMI helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence requirements. With a repository of more than thousand reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has studied the food & beverages sector across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services. Reach out to explore how we can help.

Contact

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/citrus-pulp-fiber-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/citrus-pulp-fiber-marke

SOURCE: Future Market Insights

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/593103/Studying-the-COVID-19-Effect-Demand-for-Natural-and-Organic-Food-and-Beverages-Aids-Citrus-Pulp-Fiber-Production-during-Outbreak-Says-Future-Market-Insights-Report