The distribution transformers market is highly competitive with local players within countries winning a majority of the business, especially with the utilities and industry. Yet, due to their global presence, manufacturers like ABB, Schneider Electric and Siemens etc. are able to be the top players on the regional and global levels. Distribution networks, interacting with the end-consumers of electricity are the usually the most complex and least understood part of the grid. Especially with an active increase in the number of prosumers due to Distributed Generation (DERs) and Electric Vehicle (EV) penetration, grid dynamics at the distribution level are more complex than ever.

Distribution transformers, hence have complex demand dynamics and a fragmented supply chain as opposed to power transformers. This report sizes the market for distribution transformers by analyzing individual countries for new additions, expansions and replacement of transformers. The report starts by analyzing the key distribution utilities in a country having the majority of the market share and uses that information to model the remaining country. With this approach, analysts are able to analyze the behaviors of the biggest buyers in the market, and can identify these opportunities in a better way for you.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Region Overview

I. Market Setting and Customers

II. Trade Overview

III. Equipment Standards

3. Market Sizing

I. Europe Market Sizing by Vertical (Utility, Industry, Generation) and Comments

II. Germany Market Sizing by Vertical (Utility, Industry, Generation) and Comments

III. France Market Sizing by Vertical (Utility, Industry, Generation) and Comments

IV. UK Market Sizing by Vertical (Utility, Industry, Generation) and Comments

4. Competitive Analysis

I. Market Shares

a. Europe

b. Germany

c. France

d. United Kingdom

II. Supplier Profiles

5. Market Accessibility

I. Sales Channel Analysis

II. Procurement Preferences

III. Business Practices

IV. Quotes from Interviews

Companies Mentioned

ABB

Siemens

Schneider Electric

SGB-SMIT

Crompton Greaves

Ormazabal

Cahors

SWEL

Samara Transformer

