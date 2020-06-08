At the request of Scadinavian Chemotech, Scandinavian Chemotech equity rights will be traded on First North as from June 9, 2020. Security name: Scandinavian Chemotech TO 1 B --------------------------------------------- Short name: CMOTEC TO 1 B --------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014399010 --------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 197804 --------------------------------------------- Terms: Issue price, SEK 5,25 per share ---------------------------------------------------------------------- - 1 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Scandinavian Chemotech ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: January 18, 2021 - January 29, 2021 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: January 27, 2021 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB. For further information, please call Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB on +46 40 200 250.