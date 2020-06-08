Company Leadership Continues Focus on Building Presence in Key Markets

CDB Aviation, a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Limited ("CDB Leasing"), announced the latest addition to its Dublin-based leadership team, Paul Boyle, who has been appointed as Head of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa ("EMEA") Commercial, leading the lessor's commercial activity within the region.

Boyle will drive commercial activity and outreach by engaging with airlines, aircraft manufacturers, and other industry participants to cement the lessor's strategic aircraft placement plan and path to growth in the region. Boyle will report to Chief Marketing Officer ("CMO") Peter Goodman.

"We are very delighted to welcome Paul to the CDB Aviation leadership," noted CDB Aviation CMO Peter Goodman, underscoring the addition of Boyle's depth of "industry pedigree and experience" that spans a career at leading aviation organizations, such as Aer Lingus, Airbus Financial Services, SMBC, AerCap, and most recently Avolon.

With nearly three decades in aviation and aircraft finance, Boyle has led cross-functional deal teams in a variety of transactions, including remarketing, sale and leaseback, and orderbook placements. Boyle has cultivated senior executive relationships across a wide swath of the region's airlines. He has earned an industry-wide reputation for his ability to continuously dissect fleet requirements and shifting trends to tailor financing and fleet solutions that best leverage the operators' emergent opportunities and address their ongoing challenges.

Goodman pinpointed Boyle's impressive track record in cultivating airline relationships at senior levels as "key to further strengthening the EMEA Commercial Team's continued success in providing support and expanding outreach to meet the airlines' evolving fleet needs, particularly as they navigate their path out of the existing headwinds."

Paul Boyle, CDB Aviation Head of EMEA Commercial, commented: "I am really excited to be joining the CDB Aviation team who have established a respected reputation among the aviation community and has built such strong momentum in recent years. I look forward to broadening our reach and furthering the relationships with airlines as one of the leading global aircraft lessors in the EMEA region, and beyond."

About CDB Aviation

CDB Aviation is a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Limited ("CDB Leasing") a 35-year-old Chinese leasing company that is backed mainly by the China Development Bank. CDB Aviation is rated Investment Grade by Moody's (A1), S&P Global (A), and Fitch (A+). China Development Bank is under the direct jurisdiction of the State Council of China and is the world's largest development finance institution. It is also the largest Chinese bank for foreign investment and financing cooperation, long-term lending and bond issuance, enjoying Chinese sovereign credit rating.

CDB Leasing is the only leasing arm of the China Development Bank and a leading company in China's leasing industry that has been engaged in aircraft, infrastructure, ship, commercial vehicle and construction machinery leasing and enjoys a Chinese sovereign credit rating. It took an important step in July 2016 to globalize and marketize its business listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX STOCK CODE: 1606). www.CDBAviation.aero

