The UCITS-shares below will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen from and including 10 June 2020. ISIN DK0061274602 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name Portfolio Manager PP PP Capital - Tactical Asset Allocation, kl n EUR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Abbr. name PortfolioMan PP Cap TactAssAlloc kl nEUR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Submarket Investeringsforeninger / UCITS -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID 196715 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name PMICTAAKLNEUR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Currency EUR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trade Currency EUR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=779780