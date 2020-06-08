Regulatory News: (Paris:LHN)
LafargeHolcim Ltd
Report on Payments to Governments 2019
1 About this Report
This report has been prepared in line with Chapter 10 of the EU Accounting Directive (2013/34/EU) and Article 6 of the EU Transparency Directive (2004/109/EC), as amended, which have been transposed in French legislation. Its publication aims to provide for enhanced transparency of payments made to governments in the context of extractive activities.
Article 42 1. of the Directive 2013/34/EU states that "Member States shall require large undertakings and all public-interest entities active in the extractive industry or the logging of primary forests to prepare and make public a report on payments made to governments on an annual basis.
The provisions of this Directive are integrated in Article L.225-102-3 of the French Commercial Code.
Due to the listing of its shares on Euronext Paris, France, and the resulting requirement to comply with the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF), LafargeHolcim is required to disclose a consolidated report on payments to governments for the year 2019.
2 Basis of Preparation and Scope
LafargeHolcim Ltd as parent of the Group has prepared the report on a consolidated basis and reports the activity of any of its subsidiary undertakings that perform extractive operations.
Taxes, royalties, license fees, production entitlements and infrastructure improvements to governments are presented on a cash paid basis during the reporting period. In-kind payments are converted into monetary value at the date of settlement.
The report includes all payments to governments for activities which relate to exploration, prospection, discovery, development and extraction of minerals or other materials of each of our consolidated subsidiaries for the 12-month period ended December 31, 2019.
Payments made to a government as a single payment or as a series of related payments of EUR 100'000 or more in the financial year 2019 form part of this report. Amounts in currencies other than Swiss Franc (presentation currency for this report) have been converted based on the average annual foreign exchange rates prevailing at December 31, 2019.
This report excludes payments by non-consolidated entities (such as those that are accounted for using the equity method) regardless of the amounts paid and also excludes payments to governments related to the processing, marketing and trading of any of our products. Equally, any donations made, for example in respect of social or community programs, are excluded.
Any payments not clearly related to extractive operations (e.g. income taxes) have been broken down by ratio to reflect the portion related to extractive operation only.
Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this report may not add up precisely to the totals provided.
Unless noted otherwise in the report, the following terms have the meanings noted below:
Government
Any national, regional or local authority of a EU Member State or of a third country. It includes a department, agency or other undertakings controlled by that authority.
Project
A project means the operational activities that are governed by a single contract, license, lease, concession or similar legal agreements and form the basis for payment liabilities with a government. Where multiple such agreements are substantially interconnected, these are considered a single project.
Production entitlements
Represents host government's share of production. This payment is generally made in kind. It does not include the working interest production share of government-owned companies where said companies are acting as partners in a joint venture.
For the 12-month reporting period ending December 31, 2019, LafargeHolcim does not have any production entitlements to report.
Taxes
Represents taxes levied on the income, production or profits of a consolidated subsidiary, excluding taxes levied on consumption such as value added taxes, personal income taxes or sales taxes. These taxes are generally the portion related to extractive operations of income taxes paid in the consolidated statement of cash flows of LafargeHolcim. Payments in respect of social or community programs such as building providing a hospital, or school are excluded.
Royalties
Represents the percentage of production payable to the owner of mineral rights.
Dividends
Represents dividends paid to a host government holding an interest in a consolidated entity. Dividends paid to a host government as an ordinary shareholder of our Group company are excluded as long as the dividends are paid to the government as a distribution from shares carrying the same rights as the other shareholders' shares.
For the 12-month reporting period ending December 31, 2019, LafargeHolcim did not pay any dividends to any host government from shares carrying rights different than the rights of the remaining shares and therefore does not have any such dividends to report.
Bonuses
Represents bonuses paid for and in consideration of signature, discovery, production, awards, grants and transfers of extraction rights. This also includes bonuses related to achievement or failure to achieve certain production levels or certain targets, and discovery of additional mineral reserves/deposits.
For the 12-month reporting period ending December 31, 2019, LafargeHolcim does not have any bonuses to report.
Fees
Represents any consideration for licenses and/or concessions paid for access to the area where extractive operations are conducted.
Infrastructure improvements
Represents payments for local development, including the improvement of infrastructure, not directly necessary for the conduct of extractive operations but mandatory pursuant to the terms of a production sharing contract or to the terms of a law relating to LafargeHolcim's activities.
3 Consolidated overview
The consolidated overview discloses the sum of LafargeHolcim's payments to governments related to extractive operations per Group region and per payment type. The overview is based on the location of the receiving government.
in kCHF
Taxes
Royalties
Fees
Infrastructure improvements
Total 2019
Asia Pacific
34,253
87,775
15,906
1,286
139,220
Europe
51,892
20,970
7,549
80,412
Latin America
12,629
7,448
1,187
21,264
Middle East Africa
26,751
9,032
24,883
1,351
62,017
North America
57,431
4,112
8,912
715
71,170
Total 2019
182,956
129,338
58,438
3,352
374,083
In kCHF
Taxes
Royalties
Fees
Infrastructure improvements
Total 2018
Asia Pacific
25'970
89'385
14'315
4'901
134'571
Europe
51'845
22'985
7'835
82'665
Latin America
14'576
6'822
916
22'314
Middle East Africa
32'177
10'221
25'939
1'380
69'717
North America
24'300
4'486
9'187
635
38'608
Total 2018
148'868
133'899
58'193
6'916
347'876
4 Payments per government
This overview discloses the sum of LafargeHolcim's payments to governments related to extractive operations in each country and per payment type, including details per location where applicable. The overview is based on the location of the receiving government.
Receiving country
Taxes
Royalties
Fees
Infrastructure improvements
Total 2019
Asia Pacific
34,253
87,775
15,906
1,286
139,220
Australia
4,833
3,847
1,190
9,870
Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry
Bli Bli Quarry
550
550
Not attributable to projects
193
193
Sunrock Quarry
1,702
1,702
Roads and Maritime Services (REGO)
Not attributable to projects
236
236
Ballina Shire Council
Teven (Fox's) Quarry
122
122
Australian Taxation Office
Not attributable to projects
2,061
2,061
Department of Planning Environment NSW
Not attributable to projects
180
180
WorkCover Queensland
Not attributable to projects
336
336
State Revenue Office of Victoria
Not attributable to projects
541
541
Oaklands Junction Quarry
141
141
Pakenham Quarry
127
127
Tynong Quarry
115
115
Gold Coast City Council
Not attributable to projects
333
333
Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council
Cooma Road Quarry
231
231
Department of Planning, Lands and Heritage WA
Not attributable to projects
155
155
Department of State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure
Montacute Quarry
127
127
Office of State Revenue NSW
Lynwood Quarry
428
428
Not attributable to projects
1,284
1,284
Sunshine Coast Regional Council
Bli Bli Quarry
137
137
Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety
Newman Quarry
150
150
Not attributable to projects
111
111
Australia continued
Victoria State Government Vic Road Registration
Not attributable to projects
104
104
Gemeinde Breitscheid
Bohle Quarry
506
506
China
2,556
2,556
Dujiangyan City Tax Service, State Taxation Administration
Dajianbao West Section Limestone Mine Baiyian mudstone
2,266
2,266
Jiangyou Water Authority
Majiaoba Zhangbagou limestone mine
119
119
Jiangyou City Tax Service, State Taxation Administration
Majiaoba Zhangbagou limestone mine
170
170
India
26,721
83,369
14,716
1,286
126,092
Government of India
Not attributable to projects
24,055
24,055
Government of Chattisgarh
Jamul Mines
6,399
17
970
7,386
Government of Tamilnadu
Madukkarai Mines
1,443
251
1,694
Government of Rajasthan
Lakheri Mines
1,617
1,617
Government of Maharashtra
Chanda Mines
4,649
315
4,964
Government of Karnataka
Wadi Mines
9,163
9,163
Government of Odisha
Bargarh Mines
1,325
1,325
Government of Madhya Pradesh
Kymore Mines
5,681
5,681
Government of Himachal Pradesh
Gagal Mines
6,037
6,037
Government of Jharkhand
Chaibasa Mines
1,401
1,401
Government of Meghalaya
Shella, Meghalaya, India
11,068
11,068
Government of India
Shella, Meghalaya, India
2,666
2,666
State Government of Himachal Pradesh
Kashlog and Mangoo Mines
8,335
8,335
State Government of Gujarat
Various Limestone Mines
8,449
8,449
State Government of Chattisgarh
Various Limestone Mines
9,034
14,448
23,482
|
India continued
State Government of Rajasthan
Ras-1 and Ras-2 Mines
3,270
3,270
State Government of Maharashtra
Thutra Mines
5,500
5,500
New Zealand
143
559
702
Wellington City Council
Kiwi Point Quarry
559
559
New Zealand Inland Revenue
Not attributable to projects
143
143
Europe
51,892
20,970
7,549
80,412
Azerbaijan
548
548
Vergil?r Nazirliyi yaninda Baki s?h?ri Lokal G?lirl?r Departamenti
Shahgaya
548
548
Belgium
3,667
3,667
Administration communales de Lessine
Ermitage
537
537
Team Recettes Précompte Professionnel Mons 2
Obourg
1,876
1,876
Administration Communale Mons
Obourg
1,254
1,254
Bulgaria
2,441
1,346
3,786
National Revenue Agency
Not attributable to projects
2,441
2,441
Ministry of Energy
Not attributable to projects
1,346
1,346
Czech Republic
2,863
135
2,998
FU Libochovice
Cížkovice
2,863
135
2,998
France
5,877
379
6,257
Commune de Hirtzfelden
Hirtzfelden
379
379
Tresor Public CCIR
Bras Panon
396
396
ST découverte archéologique ABT (direction départementale ou
régionale des finances publiques)
Not attributable to projects
400
400
Douane, service de la TGAP
Not attributable to projects
4,864
4,864
|
Other taxes (direction départementale ou régionale des finances
publiques)
Not attributable to projects
217
217
Germany
1,872
2,166
3,511
7,550
Bürgermeisteramt Hohentengen
Hüntwange
648
648
Germany continued
Gemeinde Zeithain
Zeihain
126
126
Hauptzollamt Ulm
Dotternhausen
615
615
Stadt Sehnde
Höver
128
128
Verbandsgemeinde Jockgrim
Rheinzabern
2
140
142
Hohenzollerische Landesbahn AG
Dotternhausen
828
828
SWEG Schienenwege GmbH
Dotternhausen
211
211
Gemeinde Malsch
Malsch
408
408
Gemeinde Breitscheid
Medenbach
219
219
Finanzamt Gießen
Medenbach
277
277
Kreis Steinburg
Lägerdorf
147
147
Stadtverwaltung Friedrichsdorf
Saalburg
620
620
SWEG Südwestdeutsche Landesverkehrs AG
Dotternhausen
1,213
1,213
Gemeinde Dotternhausen
Dotternhausen
61
970
1,031
|
Landesamt für Natur, Umwelt
Stenden, Vorst, Willich und Kaarst
321
321
Regierungspräsidium Tübingen
Dotternhausen
171
171
Finanzamt Beckum
Beckum
444
444
Greece
1,721
2,614
87
4,421
FAE Athinon
Altsi Quarry
147
147
Giali Industrial minerals- pumice
1,574
1,574
Decentralized Administration of Thessaly
Aliveri Aggregates
196
10
206
Grasidia Limestone
119
12
131
Vitzogreko Aggregates
187
3
190
Municipality of Nisyros
Giali Industrial minerals- pumice
1,655
61
1,716
Municipality of Aliveri
Aliveri Industial minerals
457
457
Hungary
970
970
Local municipality of Bükkösd Local municipality of Királyegyháza
Plant of Lafarge Cement Hungary
970
970
Italy
266
1,073
1,339
Comune Di Pioltello (MI)
Pioltello
191
191
Comune Di Ternate (VA)
Faraona Ternate
266
170
436
Comune Di Travedona Monate (VA)
Faraona Travedona
267
267
Comune Di Peschiera Borromeo (MI)
Cava Peschiera
211
211
Comune Di Bulciago (LC)
Rio Gambaione
108
108
Comune Di Cassago (LC)
Rio Gambaione
126
126
Moldova
877
877
Ministry of Finance State Tax Service
Rezina
877
877
Poland
4,729
4,447
9,176
Narodowy Fundusz Ochrony Srodowiska i Gospodarki Wodnej
Dubie&Rudawa
117
117
Glisno
143
143
Kujawy
619
619
Malogoszcz
178
178
Ostrowite
149
149
Radkowice
169
169
Sepólno
188
188
Sulików
133
133
Urzad Miejski w Barcinie
Kujawy
1,909
928
2,837
Urzad Gminy Lipnica
Glisno
592
215
807
Ostrowite
467
224
691
Urzad Gminy Sulików
Sulików
303
199
502
Urzad Miasta i Gminy Bialy Bór
Sepólno
233
282
515
Urzad Miasta w Zaganiu
Gryzyce
138
76
214
Urzad Miasta i Gminy w Malogoszczu
Malogoszcz
57
268
325
Urzad Gminy Legnickie Pole
Lubien
105
131
236
Poland continued
Urzad Gminy Sitkówka Nowiny
Radkowice
467
253
720
Urzad Gminy Krzeszowice
Dubie&Rudawa
271
176
446
Urzad Gminy Wierzbica
Wierzbica
186
186
Romania
2,368
2,662
5,030
Bugetul de Stat
Clay Qarry Stoenesti
187
187
Limestone Quarry Mateias
1,234
1,234
Limestone Quarry Subpiatra
815
815
Marl Quarry Alesd Hotar
279
279
Payments not attributable to projects
1,320
1,320
Sand Gravel Pit Stancesti
146
146
Bugetul de Stat
Not attributable to projects
1,048
1,048
Russia
1,260
654
1,914
Federal Tax Authority Kaluga Region
Borshevskiy
521
521
Federal Tax Authority of Karelia Republic
Bolshoy Massiv, Shokshinsky Kvartsit, Goloday Gora
170
170
Federal Tax Authority of Moscow Region
Prioksky
350
350
Federal Tax Authority of Saratov Region
Bolshevik
218
218
Federal Treasury of Moscow Region
Priokskiy
499
499
Federal Treasury of Saratov Region
Bolshevik
155
155
Serbia
667
381
146
1,194
Municipality of Beocin
Beocin
121
121
Marl Quarry Filijala
231
231
Municipality of Sremska Mitrovica
Limestone Quarry Mutalj
149
149
Ministry of Finance, Treasury and Administration Republic of Serbia
Beocin
546
146
692
Spain
575
575
Ayuntamiento de Carboneras
La Mezquita
400
400
Ayuntamiento de Salt del Llop
Salt de Llop
175
175
Switzerland
126
8,101
8,227
Gemeinde Untersiggenthal
Siggenthal
220
220
Einwohnergemeinde Würenlingen
Würenlingen
329
329
Gemeinde Villigen
Siggenthal
951
951
Gemeinde Kirchberg
Kirchberg
498
498
Commune de Biere
Biere
319
319
Ville de Morges
Morges
103
103
Volkswirtschaftsdirektion Kt. ZH
Hüntwange
284
284
Commune d'Eclépens
Eclépens
531
531
Gemeinde Würenlingen
Siggenthal
289
289
Steueramt der Stadt Zürich
Not attributable to projects
126
126
Gemeinde Büsingen
Schaffhausen
540
540
Gemeinde Uzwil
Jonschwil
100
100
Ville de la Sarraz
La Sarray
251
251
Gemeindeverwaltung Untervaz
Untervaz
3,686
3,686
United Kingdom
21,065
221
598
21,883
Her Majesty's Revenue Customs (Employers NI contributions)
Not attributable to projects
4,761
4,761
Central Bedfordshire Unitary Authority
Garside Sands
297
297
Her Majesty's Revenue Customs (Corporation tax UK)
Not attributable to projects
10,126
10,126
Environment Agency (Waste Management Licence Subsistence Fee)
Not attributable to projects
315
315
Huntingdonshire District Council
Little Paxton
214
214
Sedgemoor District Council
Callow
270
270
Durham Unitary Authority
Heights Hulands
110
110
United Kingdom continued
Peterborough Unitary Authority
Pode Hole
226
226
Staffordshire Moorlands District Council
Caudlon Low and Cauldon cement works
245
245
Highland Unitary Authority
Glensanda
491
491
East Devon District Council
Venn
142
142
East Staffordshire District Council
Newbold Uttoxeter
733
733
Blaby District Council
Croft
318
318
Plymouth Unitary Authority
Moorcroft
184
184
Mid Devon District Council
Westleigh
173
173
Lancaster County Council
Back Lane
202
202
Mendip District Council
Colemans Torr
769
769
North Lanarkshire Council
Croy Duntilland
218
218
Duntilland
221
221
Environment Agency (Discharge Consent Subsistence Fee)
Not attributable to projects
283
283
South Lakeland District Council
Holme Park and Holmescales
117
117
North West Leicestershire District Council
Bardon Hill
863
863
Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (CRC
obligation)
Multiple, Many Eur 100k individually
606
606
Latin America
12,629
7,448
1,187
21,264
Brazil
678
678
Agência Nacional de Mineração
Barroso
210
210
Caaporã-Pedro Leopoldo
266
266
Montes Claros- Cantagalo
203
203
Colombia
1,427
484
1,912
Secretaria de Hacienda de Nobsa
Nobsa
1,074
1,074
Agencia Nacional de Mineria
Nobsa
484
484
Direccion de Impuestos y aduanas nacionales
Nobsa
353
353
Ecuador
5,652
6,283
279
12,214
Servicio de Rentas Internas-Administracion Tributaria Central
Cenaca
5,652
6,098
101
11,851
Not attributable to projects
185
178
363
El Salvador
341
908
1,249
Local Governments Metapán City Hall
El Colorado quarry
374
374
El Zapote quarry
286
286
La Esperanza quarry
248
248
Local Governments Municipal Governments
Payments not atributable to projects
341
341
Mexico
5,104
5,104
Tesorería del Gobierno de la Ciudad de México
Ciudad de México
397
397
Gobierno de Coahuila
Ramos Arizpe
735
735
Servicio de Administración Tributaria (SAT)
Consolidated
3,972
3,972
Nicaragua
104
3
107
Direccion general de Ingresos
EL BOQUERON (NI02) COFRADIA (NI04)
104
3
107
North America
57,431
4,112
8,912
715
71,170
Canada
32,594
4,112
8,912
715
46,334
Parkland County
Juniper Pit
28
156
183
Powel River Rural
Texada
161
161
Alberta Tax Revenue Administration
Not attributable to projects
1,268
1,268
Canada Revenue Agency
Not attributable to projects
23,873
23,873
District of Mission
Cannon Aggregates
22
108
130
Municipal District of Bighorn #8
Exshaw
1,902
1,902
City of Calgary
Spyhill
554
554
Stoney Trail
298
298
City of Pitt Meadows
Pitt River Quarry
25
830
855
City of Abbotsford
Abbotsford Sand Gravel
32
276
308
Ward Road Quarry
22
178
201
Sturgeon County
Calahoo Pit
336
336
Canada continued
Lac Ste Anne County
Onoway
149
220
223
592
Minister of Finance, Manitoba
Dawson Road
127
127
District of West Kelowna
Westlake
189
189
Minister of Finance, Alberta
BLV Stoney Trail
2,891
2,891
Minister of Finance, British Columbia
Texada Quarry
412
412
Township of Uxbridge
Payments not attributable to projects
190
190
Ontario Aggregates Resources Corporation
Bath Plant
146
146
Brechin Quarry
204
204
Caledon Main
140
140
Dundas NQE
532
532
Goodwood Pit
115
115
McMillan Pit
145
145
Payments not attributable to projects
1,950
1,950
West Paris Ext Pit
112
112
Woodstock Quarry
121
121
City of London
Payments not attributable to projects
114
114
Ville de Ste-Adele
Ste-Adele Quarry
186
186
Town of Caledon
Caledon Main
163
163
City of Ottawa
Payments not attributable to projects
249
249
Windsor Port Authority
Windsor Dock
130
130
Ville de Montreal Est
Montreal East Quarry
822
822
Ville de Saint Gabriel
St. Constant
464
464
Municipality of St-Gabriel
St-Gabriel Pit
523
523
Ville de Montreal
Montreal East Quarry
440
440
Montreal Quarry
875
875
Ville de Gatineau
Klock Quarry
238
238
Canada continued
Municipality County of Colchester
Brookfield Plant
234
234
Toronto Port Lands Company
Commissioner
177
177
City of Belleville
Pt-Anne Quarry
161
161
Loyalist Township
Bath Quarry Operations
574
574
Township of Zorra
Woodstock Quarry
201
201
Ville de Gatineau
Payments not attributable to projects
172
172
Hamilton Port Authority
Payments not attributable to projects
1,665
1,665
Toronto Port Authority
Commissioner
535
535
City of Hamilton
Dundas Quarry
474
474
USA
24,836
24, 24,836
Texas/ Ellis County
Midlothian Plant
3,013
3,013
Texas/ Goose Creek CISD
Houston TER
317
317
Missouri/ Ste Genevieve County School District R-11
St. Gene Plant
199
199
Texas/ Harris County
Houston TER
105
105
Maryland/ Washington County
Hagerstown Plant (SLC)
106
106
State of Maryland
Corporate Office
103
103
Michigan
Presque Isle Quarry
106
106
Louisiana
Three Rivers Quarry
104
104
State of Louisiana
Corporate Office
205
205
South Carolina/ Charleston County
CHARLESTON TER (5505)
525
525
Colorado// Fremont County
Portland Plant
1,532
1,532
State of Indiana
Corporate Office
279
279
Utah/ Morgan County
Devil's Slide Plant
733
733
|
USA continued
South Carolina/ Orangeburg County
Holly Hill Plant
2,358
2,358
State of Tennessee
Corporate Office
377
377
New York/ Ravena Coeymans Selkirk School District
RAVENA PLANT
2,400
2,400
State of North Carolina
Corporate Office
324
324
Oklahoma/ Pontotoc County
Ada Plant
372
372
Michigan/ Alpena
ALPENA PLANT
763
763
State of Illinois
Corporate Office
489
489
State of New Jersey
Corporate Office
251
251
New York/ Albany County
RAVENA PLANT
173
173
Michigan/ MI Dept of Treasury
ALPENA PLANT
176
176
Missouri/ Ste. Genevieve County Dev. Economic Dev. Fund
St. Gene Plant
298
298
Missouri/ Ste. Genevieve County
St. Gene Plant
3,980
3,980
State of North Dakota
Corporate Office
416
416
Alabama Mobile County
Theodore Plant
480
480
State of Texas
Corporate Office
792
792
State of Oregon
Corporate Office
165
165
Missouri/ Ste Genevieve County Comm Services Forum
St. Gene Plant
298
298
State of Pennsylvania
Corporate Office
613
613
State of Ohio
Corporate Office
488
488
New York/ Coeymans Town
RAVENA PLANT
1,077
1,077
State of Michigan
Corporate Office
412
412
State of Minnesota
Corporate Office
329
329
Massachusetts
Littleton Quarry
110
110
USA continued
Maryland
Kirby S&G
140
140
Maryland
Rockville Quarry
228
228
Middle East Africa
26,751
9,032
24,883
1,351
62,017
Algeria
3,890
3,653
9
1,351
8,904
Agence Nationale des activités minières
Chouf Amar
1,190
1,190
Debil
132
132
Djemmoura
584
584
Guttaia
169
169
Not attributable to projects
546
9
256
811
Oued Sma
1,034
1,034
Trésor Public
Chouf Amar
582
582
Djemmoura
165
165
Oued Sma
348
348
Direction des grandes entreprises
Not attributable to projects
3,890
3,890
Egypt
13,997
21,947
35,944
National service Army
Amounts paid to army for the explosion and raw material
extraction from the quarry
21,947
21,947
Egyptian Tax authority
Not attributable to projects
13,997
13,997
Jordan
828
828
Energy Minerals Regulatory Commission
Quarries of Rashadya Plant
828
828
Kenya
2,617
1,361
3,978
County government of Mombasa
Vipingo
708
708
Ministry of mining
Not attributable to projects
2,617
2,617
County goverment of Kilifi
Vipingo
653
653
Lebanon
876
876
Ministry of Finance
Kfarhazir quarry
519
519
Municipality of Kfarhazir
Kfarhazir quarry
358
358
Nigeria
1,251
966
2,217
Ministry of Mines and Steel Development
Ashaka
130
130
Ewekoro
354
354
Mfamosing
483
483
Federal inland Revenue Service tax paid) (NG02)
Ashaka
1,251
1,251
South Africa
1,100
13
1,113
EThekwini Municipality
Quarry Durban Ridgeview
716
716
Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd
Quarry Electricity
384
13
397
Tanzania
151
1,286
1,437
Tanzania ports
Songwe 2
591
591
Ministry of land
Songwe 2
695
695
The mining commission
Songwe 2
151
151
Uganda
2,839
1,918
4,757
Uganda Revenue Authority
Hima Dura
1,918
1,918
Not attributable to projects
2,839
2,839
Zambia
1,280
415
267
1,962
Ndola City Council
Ndola
127
127
Zambia revenue authority
Chilanga
1,280
415
1,695
Chilanga District Council
Chilanga
140
140
Total 2019
182,956
129,338
58,438
3,352
374,083
