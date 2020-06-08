Regulatory News: (Paris:LHN)

LafargeHolcim Ltd

Report on Payments to Governments 2019

1 About this Report

This report has been prepared in line with Chapter 10 of the EU Accounting Directive (2013/34/EU) and Article 6 of the EU Transparency Directive (2004/109/EC), as amended, which have been transposed in French legislation. Its publication aims to provide for enhanced transparency of payments made to governments in the context of extractive activities.

Article 42 1. of the Directive 2013/34/EU states that "Member States shall require large undertakings and all public-interest entities active in the extractive industry or the logging of primary forests to prepare and make public a report on payments made to governments on an annual basis.

The provisions of this Directive are integrated in Article L.225-102-3 of the French Commercial Code.

Due to the listing of its shares on Euronext Paris, France, and the resulting requirement to comply with the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF), LafargeHolcim is required to disclose a consolidated report on payments to governments for the year 2019.

2 Basis of Preparation and Scope

LafargeHolcim Ltd as parent of the Group has prepared the report on a consolidated basis and reports the activity of any of its subsidiary undertakings that perform extractive operations.

Taxes, royalties, license fees, production entitlements and infrastructure improvements to governments are presented on a cash paid basis during the reporting period. In-kind payments are converted into monetary value at the date of settlement.

The report includes all payments to governments for activities which relate to exploration, prospection, discovery, development and extraction of minerals or other materials of each of our consolidated subsidiaries for the 12-month period ended December 31, 2019.

Payments made to a government as a single payment or as a series of related payments of EUR 100'000 or more in the financial year 2019 form part of this report. Amounts in currencies other than Swiss Franc (presentation currency for this report) have been converted based on the average annual foreign exchange rates prevailing at December 31, 2019.

This report excludes payments by non-consolidated entities (such as those that are accounted for using the equity method) regardless of the amounts paid and also excludes payments to governments related to the processing, marketing and trading of any of our products. Equally, any donations made, for example in respect of social or community programs, are excluded.

Any payments not clearly related to extractive operations (e.g. income taxes) have been broken down by ratio to reflect the portion related to extractive operation only.

Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this report may not add up precisely to the totals provided.

Unless noted otherwise in the report, the following terms have the meanings noted below:

Government

Any national, regional or local authority of a EU Member State or of a third country. It includes a department, agency or other undertakings controlled by that authority.

Project

A project means the operational activities that are governed by a single contract, license, lease, concession or similar legal agreements and form the basis for payment liabilities with a government. Where multiple such agreements are substantially interconnected, these are considered a single project.

Production entitlements

Represents host government's share of production. This payment is generally made in kind. It does not include the working interest production share of government-owned companies where said companies are acting as partners in a joint venture.

For the 12-month reporting period ending December 31, 2019, LafargeHolcim does not have any production entitlements to report.

Taxes

Represents taxes levied on the income, production or profits of a consolidated subsidiary, excluding taxes levied on consumption such as value added taxes, personal income taxes or sales taxes. These taxes are generally the portion related to extractive operations of income taxes paid in the consolidated statement of cash flows of LafargeHolcim. Payments in respect of social or community programs such as building providing a hospital, or school are excluded.

Royalties

Represents the percentage of production payable to the owner of mineral rights.

Dividends

Represents dividends paid to a host government holding an interest in a consolidated entity. Dividends paid to a host government as an ordinary shareholder of our Group company are excluded as long as the dividends are paid to the government as a distribution from shares carrying the same rights as the other shareholders' shares.

For the 12-month reporting period ending December 31, 2019, LafargeHolcim did not pay any dividends to any host government from shares carrying rights different than the rights of the remaining shares and therefore does not have any such dividends to report.

Bonuses

Represents bonuses paid for and in consideration of signature, discovery, production, awards, grants and transfers of extraction rights. This also includes bonuses related to achievement or failure to achieve certain production levels or certain targets, and discovery of additional mineral reserves/deposits.

For the 12-month reporting period ending December 31, 2019, LafargeHolcim does not have any bonuses to report.

Fees

Represents any consideration for licenses and/or concessions paid for access to the area where extractive operations are conducted.

Infrastructure improvements

Represents payments for local development, including the improvement of infrastructure, not directly necessary for the conduct of extractive operations but mandatory pursuant to the terms of a production sharing contract or to the terms of a law relating to LafargeHolcim's activities.

3 Consolidated overview

The consolidated overview discloses the sum of LafargeHolcim's payments to governments related to extractive operations per Group region and per payment type. The overview is based on the location of the receiving government.

in kCHF Taxes Royalties Fees Infrastructure improvements Total 2019 Asia Pacific 34,253 87,775 15,906 1,286 139,220 Europe 51,892 20,970 7,549 80,412 Latin America 12,629 7,448 1,187 21,264 Middle East Africa 26,751 9,032 24,883 1,351 62,017 North America 57,431 4,112 8,912 715 71,170 Total 2019 182,956 129,338 58,438 3,352 374,083

In kCHF Taxes Royalties Fees Infrastructure improvements Total 2018 Asia Pacific 25'970 89'385 14'315 4'901 134'571 Europe 51'845 22'985 7'835 82'665 Latin America 14'576 6'822 916 22'314 Middle East Africa 32'177 10'221 25'939 1'380 69'717 North America 24'300 4'486 9'187 635 38'608 Total 2018 148'868 133'899 58'193 6'916 347'876

4 Payments per government

This overview discloses the sum of LafargeHolcim's payments to governments related to extractive operations in each country and per payment type, including details per location where applicable. The overview is based on the location of the receiving government.

Receiving country

in kCHF Taxes Royalties Fees Infrastructure improvements Total 2019 Asia Pacific 34,253 87,775 15,906 1,286 139,220 Australia 4,833 3,847 1,190 9,870 Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry Bli Bli Quarry 550 550 Not attributable to projects 193 193 Sunrock Quarry 1,702 1,702 Roads and Maritime Services (REGO) Not attributable to projects 236 236 Ballina Shire Council Teven (Fox's) Quarry 122 122 Australian Taxation Office Not attributable to projects 2,061 2,061 Department of Planning Environment NSW Not attributable to projects 180 180 WorkCover Queensland Not attributable to projects 336 336 State Revenue Office of Victoria Not attributable to projects 541 541 Oaklands Junction Quarry 141 141 Pakenham Quarry 127 127 Tynong Quarry 115 115 Gold Coast City Council Not attributable to projects 333 333 Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council Cooma Road Quarry 231 231 Department of Planning, Lands and Heritage WA Not attributable to projects 155 155 Department of State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure

and Planning Montacute Quarry 127 127 Office of State Revenue NSW Lynwood Quarry 428 428 Not attributable to projects 1,284 1,284 Sunshine Coast Regional Council Bli Bli Quarry 137 137 Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety Newman Quarry 150 150 Not attributable to projects 111 111 Australia continued Victoria State Government Vic Road Registration Not attributable to projects 104 104 Gemeinde Breitscheid Bohle Quarry 506 506 China 2,556 2,556 Dujiangyan City Tax Service, State Taxation Administration Dajianbao West Section Limestone Mine Baiyian mudstone

mine 2,266 2,266 Jiangyou Water Authority Majiaoba Zhangbagou limestone mine 119 119 Jiangyou City Tax Service, State Taxation Administration Majiaoba Zhangbagou limestone mine 170 170 India 26,721 83,369 14,716 1,286 126,092 Government of India Not attributable to projects 24,055 24,055 Government of Chattisgarh Jamul Mines 6,399 17 970 7,386 Government of Tamilnadu Madukkarai Mines 1,443 251 1,694 Government of Rajasthan Lakheri Mines 1,617 1,617 Government of Maharashtra Chanda Mines 4,649 315 4,964 Government of Karnataka Wadi Mines 9,163 9,163 Government of Odisha Bargarh Mines 1,325 1,325 Government of Madhya Pradesh Kymore Mines 5,681 5,681 Government of Himachal Pradesh Gagal Mines 6,037 6,037 Government of Jharkhand Chaibasa Mines 1,401 1,401 Government of Meghalaya Shella, Meghalaya, India 11,068 11,068 Government of India Shella, Meghalaya, India 2,666 2,666 State Government of Himachal Pradesh Kashlog and Mangoo Mines 8,335 8,335 State Government of Gujarat Various Limestone Mines 8,449 8,449 State Government of Chattisgarh Various Limestone Mines 9,034 14,448 23,482 India continued State Government of Rajasthan Ras-1 and Ras-2 Mines 3,270 3,270 State Government of Maharashtra Thutra Mines 5,500 5,500 New Zealand 143 559 702 Wellington City Council Kiwi Point Quarry 559 559 New Zealand Inland Revenue Not attributable to projects 143 143 Europe 51,892 20,970 7,549 80,412 Azerbaijan 548 548 Vergil?r Nazirliyi yaninda Baki s?h?ri Lokal G?lirl?r Departamenti Shahgaya 548 548 Belgium 3,667 3,667 Administration communales de Lessine Ermitage 537 537 Team Recettes Précompte Professionnel Mons 2 Obourg 1,876 1,876 Administration Communale Mons Obourg 1,254 1,254 Bulgaria 2,441 1,346 3,786 National Revenue Agency Not attributable to projects 2,441 2,441 Ministry of Energy Not attributable to projects 1,346 1,346 Czech Republic 2,863 135 2,998 FU Libochovice Cížkovice 2,863 135 2,998 France 5,877 379 6,257 Commune de Hirtzfelden Hirtzfelden 379 379 Tresor Public CCIR Bras Panon 396 396 ST découverte archéologique ABT (direction départementale ou régionale des finances publiques) Not attributable to projects 400 400 Douane, service de la TGAP Not attributable to projects 4,864 4,864 Other taxes (direction départementale ou régionale des finances publiques) Not attributable to projects 217 217 Germany 1,872 2,166 3,511 7,550 Bürgermeisteramt Hohentengen Hüntwange 648 648 Germany continued Gemeinde Zeithain Zeihain 126 126 Hauptzollamt Ulm Dotternhausen 615 615 Stadt Sehnde Höver 128 128 Verbandsgemeinde Jockgrim Rheinzabern 2 140 142 Hohenzollerische Landesbahn AG Dotternhausen 828 828 SWEG Schienenwege GmbH Dotternhausen 211 211 Gemeinde Malsch Malsch 408 408 Gemeinde Breitscheid Medenbach 219 219 Finanzamt Gießen Medenbach 277 277 Kreis Steinburg Lägerdorf 147 147 Stadtverwaltung Friedrichsdorf Saalburg 620 620 SWEG Südwestdeutsche Landesverkehrs AG Dotternhausen 1,213 1,213 Gemeinde Dotternhausen Dotternhausen 61 970 1,031 Landesamt für Natur, Umwelt

und Verbraucherschutz Nordrhein Westfalen Stenden, Vorst, Willich und Kaarst 321 321 Regierungspräsidium Tübingen Dotternhausen 171 171 Finanzamt Beckum Beckum 444 444 Greece 1,721 2,614 87 4,421 FAE Athinon Altsi Quarry 147 147 Giali Industrial minerals- pumice 1,574 1,574 Decentralized Administration of Thessaly Aliveri Aggregates 196 10 206 Grasidia Limestone 119 12 131 Vitzogreko Aggregates 187 3 190 Municipality of Nisyros Giali Industrial minerals- pumice 1,655 61 1,716 Municipality of Aliveri Aliveri Industial minerals 457 457 Hungary 970 970 Local municipality of Bükkösd Local municipality of Királyegyháza Plant of Lafarge Cement Hungary 970 970 Italy 266 1,073 1,339 Comune Di Pioltello (MI) Pioltello 191 191 Comune Di Ternate (VA) Faraona Ternate 266 170 436 Comune Di Travedona Monate (VA) Faraona Travedona 267 267 Comune Di Peschiera Borromeo (MI) Cava Peschiera 211 211 Comune Di Bulciago (LC) Rio Gambaione 108 108 Comune Di Cassago (LC) Rio Gambaione 126 126 Moldova 877 877 Ministry of Finance State Tax Service Rezina 877 877 Poland 4,729 4,447 9,176 Narodowy Fundusz Ochrony Srodowiska i Gospodarki Wodnej Dubie&Rudawa 117 117 Glisno 143 143 Kujawy 619 619 Malogoszcz 178 178 Ostrowite 149 149 Radkowice 169 169 Sepólno 188 188 Sulików 133 133 Urzad Miejski w Barcinie Kujawy 1,909 928 2,837 Urzad Gminy Lipnica Glisno 592 215 807 Ostrowite 467 224 691 Urzad Gminy Sulików Sulików 303 199 502 Urzad Miasta i Gminy Bialy Bór Sepólno 233 282 515 Urzad Miasta w Zaganiu Gryzyce 138 76 214 Urzad Miasta i Gminy w Malogoszczu Malogoszcz 57 268 325 Urzad Gminy Legnickie Pole Lubien 105 131 236 Poland continued Urzad Gminy Sitkówka Nowiny Radkowice 467 253 720 Urzad Gminy Krzeszowice Dubie&Rudawa 271 176 446 Urzad Gminy Wierzbica Wierzbica 186 186 Romania 2,368 2,662 5,030 Bugetul de Stat Clay Qarry Stoenesti 187 187 Limestone Quarry Mateias 1,234 1,234 Limestone Quarry Subpiatra 815 815 Marl Quarry Alesd Hotar 279 279 Payments not attributable to projects 1,320 1,320 Sand Gravel Pit Stancesti 146 146 Bugetul de Stat Not attributable to projects 1,048 1,048 Russia 1,260 654 1,914 Federal Tax Authority Kaluga Region Borshevskiy 521 521 Federal Tax Authority of Karelia Republic Bolshoy Massiv, Shokshinsky Kvartsit, Goloday Gora 170 170 Federal Tax Authority of Moscow Region Prioksky 350 350 Federal Tax Authority of Saratov Region Bolshevik 218 218 Federal Treasury of Moscow Region Priokskiy 499 499 Federal Treasury of Saratov Region Bolshevik 155 155 Serbia 667 381 146 1,194 Municipality of Beocin Beocin 121 121 Marl Quarry Filijala 231 231 Municipality of Sremska Mitrovica Limestone Quarry Mutalj 149 149 Ministry of Finance, Treasury and Administration Republic of Serbia Beocin 546 146 692 Spain 575 575 Ayuntamiento de Carboneras La Mezquita 400 400 Ayuntamiento de Salt del Llop Salt de Llop 175 175 Switzerland 126 8,101 8,227 Gemeinde Untersiggenthal Siggenthal 220 220 Einwohnergemeinde Würenlingen Würenlingen 329 329 Gemeinde Villigen Siggenthal 951 951 Gemeinde Kirchberg Kirchberg 498 498 Commune de Biere Biere 319 319 Ville de Morges Morges 103 103 Volkswirtschaftsdirektion Kt. ZH Hüntwange 284 284 Commune d'Eclépens Eclépens 531 531 Gemeinde Würenlingen Siggenthal 289 289 Steueramt der Stadt Zürich Not attributable to projects 126 126 Gemeinde Büsingen Schaffhausen 540 540 Gemeinde Uzwil Jonschwil 100 100 Ville de la Sarraz La Sarray 251 251 Gemeindeverwaltung Untervaz Untervaz 3,686 3,686 United Kingdom 21,065 221 598 21,883 Her Majesty's Revenue Customs (Employers NI contributions) Not attributable to projects 4,761 4,761 Central Bedfordshire Unitary Authority Garside Sands 297 297 Her Majesty's Revenue Customs (Corporation tax UK) Not attributable to projects 10,126 10,126 Environment Agency (Waste Management Licence Subsistence Fee) Not attributable to projects 315 315 Huntingdonshire District Council Little Paxton 214 214 Sedgemoor District Council Callow 270 270 Durham Unitary Authority Heights Hulands 110 110 United Kingdom continued Peterborough Unitary Authority Pode Hole 226 226 Staffordshire Moorlands District Council Caudlon Low and Cauldon cement works 245 245 Highland Unitary Authority Glensanda 491 491 East Devon District Council Venn 142 142 East Staffordshire District Council Newbold Uttoxeter 733 733 Blaby District Council Croft 318 318 Plymouth Unitary Authority Moorcroft 184 184 Mid Devon District Council Westleigh 173 173 Lancaster County Council Back Lane 202 202 Mendip District Council Colemans Torr 769 769 North Lanarkshire Council Croy Duntilland 218 218 Duntilland 221 221 Environment Agency (Discharge Consent Subsistence Fee) Not attributable to projects 283 283 South Lakeland District Council Holme Park and Holmescales 117 117 North West Leicestershire District Council Bardon Hill 863 863 Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (CRC obligation) Multiple, Many Eur 100k individually 606 606 Latin America 12,629 7,448 1,187 21,264 Brazil 678 678 Agência Nacional de Mineração Barroso 210 210 Caaporã-Pedro Leopoldo 266 266 Montes Claros- Cantagalo 203 203 Colombia 1,427 484 1,912 Secretaria de Hacienda de Nobsa Nobsa 1,074 1,074 Agencia Nacional de Mineria Nobsa 484 484 Direccion de Impuestos y aduanas nacionales Nobsa 353 353 Ecuador 5,652 6,283 279 12,214 Servicio de Rentas Internas-Administracion Tributaria Central Cenaca 5,652 6,098 101 11,851 Not attributable to projects 185 178 363 El Salvador 341 908 1,249 Local Governments Metapán City Hall El Colorado quarry 374 374 El Zapote quarry 286 286 La Esperanza quarry 248 248 Local Governments Municipal Governments Payments not atributable to projects 341 341 Mexico 5,104 5,104 Tesorería del Gobierno de la Ciudad de México Ciudad de México 397 397 Gobierno de Coahuila Ramos Arizpe 735 735 Servicio de Administración Tributaria (SAT) Consolidated 3,972 3,972 Nicaragua 104 3 107 Direccion general de Ingresos EL BOQUERON (NI02) COFRADIA (NI04) 104 3 107 North America 57,431 4,112 8,912 715 71,170 Canada 32,594 4,112 8,912 715 46,334 Parkland County Juniper Pit 28 156 183 Powel River Rural Texada 161 161 Alberta Tax Revenue Administration Not attributable to projects 1,268 1,268 Canada Revenue Agency Not attributable to projects 23,873 23,873 District of Mission Cannon Aggregates 22 108 130 Municipal District of Bighorn #8 Exshaw 1,902 1,902 City of Calgary Spyhill 554 554 Stoney Trail 298 298 City of Pitt Meadows Pitt River Quarry 25 830 855 City of Abbotsford Abbotsford Sand Gravel 32 276 308 Ward Road Quarry 22 178 201 Sturgeon County Calahoo Pit 336 336 Canada continued Lac Ste Anne County Onoway 149 220 223 592 Minister of Finance, Manitoba Dawson Road 127 127 District of West Kelowna Westlake 189 189 Minister of Finance, Alberta BLV Stoney Trail 2,891 2,891 Minister of Finance, British Columbia Texada Quarry 412 412 Township of Uxbridge Payments not attributable to projects 190 190 Ontario Aggregates Resources Corporation Bath Plant 146 146 Brechin Quarry 204 204 Caledon Main 140 140 Dundas NQE 532 532 Goodwood Pit 115 115 McMillan Pit 145 145 Payments not attributable to projects 1,950 1,950 West Paris Ext Pit 112 112 Woodstock Quarry 121 121 City of London Payments not attributable to projects 114 114 Ville de Ste-Adele Ste-Adele Quarry 186 186 Town of Caledon Caledon Main 163 163 City of Ottawa Payments not attributable to projects 249 249 Windsor Port Authority Windsor Dock 130 130 Ville de Montreal Est Montreal East Quarry 822 822 Ville de Saint Gabriel St. Constant 464 464 Municipality of St-Gabriel St-Gabriel Pit 523 523 Ville de Montreal Montreal East Quarry 440 440 Montreal Quarry 875 875 Ville de Gatineau Klock Quarry 238 238 Canada continued Municipality County of Colchester Brookfield Plant 234 234 Toronto Port Lands Company Commissioner 177 177 City of Belleville Pt-Anne Quarry 161 161 Loyalist Township Bath Quarry Operations 574 574 Township of Zorra Woodstock Quarry 201 201 Ville de Gatineau Payments not attributable to projects 172 172 Hamilton Port Authority Payments not attributable to projects 1,665 1,665 Toronto Port Authority Commissioner 535 535 City of Hamilton Dundas Quarry 474 474 USA 24,836 24, 24,836 Texas/ Ellis County Midlothian Plant 3,013 3,013 Texas/ Goose Creek CISD Houston TER 317 317 Missouri/ Ste Genevieve County School District R-11 St. Gene Plant 199 199 Texas/ Harris County Houston TER 105 105 Maryland/ Washington County Hagerstown Plant (SLC) 106 106 State of Maryland Corporate Office 103 103 Michigan Presque Isle Quarry 106 106 Louisiana Three Rivers Quarry 104 104 State of Louisiana Corporate Office 205 205 South Carolina/ Charleston County CHARLESTON TER (5505) 525 525 Colorado// Fremont County Portland Plant 1,532 1,532 State of Indiana Corporate Office 279 279 Utah/ Morgan County Devil's Slide Plant 733 733 USA continued South Carolina/ Orangeburg County Holly Hill Plant 2,358 2,358 State of Tennessee Corporate Office 377 377 New York/ Ravena Coeymans Selkirk School District RAVENA PLANT 2,400 2,400 State of North Carolina Corporate Office 324 324 Oklahoma/ Pontotoc County Ada Plant 372 372 Michigan/ Alpena ALPENA PLANT 763 763 State of Illinois Corporate Office 489 489 State of New Jersey Corporate Office 251 251 New York/ Albany County RAVENA PLANT 173 173 Michigan/ MI Dept of Treasury ALPENA PLANT 176 176 Missouri/ Ste. Genevieve County Dev. Economic Dev. Fund St. Gene Plant 298 298 Missouri/ Ste. Genevieve County St. Gene Plant 3,980 3,980 State of North Dakota Corporate Office 416 416 Alabama Mobile County Theodore Plant 480 480 State of Texas Corporate Office 792 792 State of Oregon Corporate Office 165 165 Missouri/ Ste Genevieve County Comm Services Forum St. Gene Plant 298 298 State of Pennsylvania Corporate Office 613 613 State of Ohio Corporate Office 488 488 New York/ Coeymans Town RAVENA PLANT 1,077 1,077 State of Michigan Corporate Office 412 412 State of Minnesota Corporate Office 329 329 Massachusetts Littleton Quarry 110 110 USA continued Maryland Kirby S&G 140 140 Maryland Rockville Quarry 228 228 Middle East Africa 26,751 9,032 24,883 1,351 62,017 Algeria 3,890 3,653 9 1,351 8,904 Agence Nationale des activités minières Chouf Amar 1,190 1,190 Debil 132 132 Djemmoura 584 584 Guttaia 169 169 Not attributable to projects 546 9 256 811 Oued Sma 1,034 1,034 Trésor Public Chouf Amar 582 582 Djemmoura 165 165 Oued Sma 348 348 Direction des grandes entreprises Not attributable to projects 3,890 3,890 Egypt 13,997 21,947 35,944 National service Army Amounts paid to army for the explosion and raw material extraction from the quarry 21,947 21,947 Egyptian Tax authority Not attributable to projects 13,997 13,997 Jordan 828 828 Energy Minerals Regulatory Commission Quarries of Rashadya Plant 828 828 Kenya 2,617 1,361 3,978 County government of Mombasa Vipingo 708 708 Ministry of mining Not attributable to projects 2,617 2,617 County goverment of Kilifi Vipingo 653 653 Lebanon 876 876 Ministry of Finance Kfarhazir quarry 519 519 Municipality of Kfarhazir Kfarhazir quarry 358 358 Nigeria 1,251 966 2,217 Ministry of Mines and Steel Development Ashaka 130 130 Ewekoro 354 354 Mfamosing 483 483 Federal inland Revenue Service tax paid) (NG02) Ashaka 1,251 1,251 South Africa 1,100 13 1,113 EThekwini Municipality Quarry Durban Ridgeview 716 716 Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd Quarry Electricity 384 13 397 Tanzania 151 1,286 1,437 Tanzania ports Songwe 2 591 591 Ministry of land Songwe 2 695 695 The mining commission Songwe 2 151 151 Uganda 2,839 1,918 4,757 Uganda Revenue Authority Hima Dura 1,918 1,918 Not attributable to projects 2,839 2,839 Zambia 1,280 415 267 1,962 Ndola City Council Ndola 127 127 Zambia revenue authority Chilanga 1,280 415 1,695 Chilanga District Council Chilanga 140 140 Total 2019 182,956 129,338 58,438 3,352 374,083

