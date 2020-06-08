Xinyi Solar today said it is anticipating a bumper profit from the first half of the year - an announcement likely to bring wry smiles at the board of parent company Xinyi Glass, which soon after announced quite the opposite prospects after selling off shares in the PV subsidiary last year.If the publication of a 'positive profit alert' by Chinese PV glass company Xinyi Solar today may have surprised some investors, its emergence was explained within three minutes, as parent company Xinyi Glass issued a first-half profit warning. The first update to appear on the Hong Kong exchange this afternoon ...

