Denise Williams | Austin Broussard: Real Estate Power Couple Denise Williams and Austin Broussard Teach Others How To Build Wealth In A Crisis

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESWIRE / June 8, 2020 / Denise Williams and Austin Broussard are the next million-dollar power couple. You might not know them yet - but you should. Hailing from Atlanta, GA, the two found a way to turn their mutual passion for real estate into a bullpen of thriving businesses, and they want to demystify the process so that others can follow suit.

Denise is one of the youngest real estate brokerage owners in America, and Austin is a 27-year old real estate investor completing his MBA at Yale. Together, they are building an empire, closing residential, commercial, and investment deals while promoting integrity, creativity, and moxie in business.

In the face of COVID-19, Denise and Austin created a program called American Dream House to provide financial relief to frontline workers (health care professionals, police, military veterans, teachers, and more) who have been affected by the pandemic. The program voucher gives deserving clients access to down payment and closing cost assistance, funded in part by agent commissions. This sacrifice on behalf of the realtors offering the program, keeps the American dream of home ownership alive and keeps dollars in the pockets of those who are risking their lives for the public good.

American Dream House contributes to the couple's track record of demonstrating corporate social responsibility in action. Both Denise and Austin believe that success is not comprehensive unless it clears a path for others to follow. Their drive to give back stems directly from their individual histories of trial and triumph.

In 2012, Denise was a struggling single mother - which unfortunately doesn't sound all that unique. The interesting part is that that same year she obtained her real estate license and spent the next two years closing deals between classes before graduating in 2014 with a 4.0 GPA from a dual degree MBA program.

Four short years later, Denise founded her own real estate brokerage, Williams & Co. International Realty (www.WilliamsandCoRealty.com). Naturally, she barely reached 18 months in business before the Atlanta Realtors Association took notice and named her as a member of their 2020 Class of Emerging Leaders. Denise was also appointed to the Professional Standards Committee for the Georgia Association of Realtors, the governing body for licensed real estate professionals in the state.

Even as a new brand on the block, Denise's dynamism at Williams & Co. quickly attracted a team of 30+ metro-Atlanta agents - one of whom was Austin Broussard. The two had crossed paths once or twice in passing as professionals, but soon they decided to join forces and enjoy the best of both worlds - 'twas real (estate) love.

Austin is a rising real estate star in his own right, but his flight to success almost ended just minutes after taking off. A Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Morehouse College, Austin put his newly minted bachelor's degrees in finance and Spanish to work at Bain & Company in 2014. Less than six months into a promising career at one of the top firms in the world, he suffered the tragic loss of his only sibling, a 27-year-old sister. Weeks later, her bar exam results arrived in the mail - she had passed.

Austin's subsequent journey from despair to destiny was characterized by failure, hope, and the choice to try again. If there was a silver lining, it would be the fact that he took the process of personal restoration and projected it into real estate development projects, seeing value in the debris, renovating, and making things whole.

As an agent, Austin's business style attracted high-level clients from networks such as the NFL, Hollywood, and more. Launching from a 6-figure corporate track into full-time entrepreneurship at age 24, taught Austin the value of failing and still finding a way to win. He developed a model for success and began to teach others the process. He taught clients how to eliminate debt and increase income through real estate investing, and he taught underserved children ages 6-12 a weekly class on real estate, entrepreneurship, and more. Austin's impact continued to grow, as he spent the past year advising cities across the U.S. on how to expand government contracting opportunities for all. At Yale, Austin is preparing for a career in commercial real estate development. He aims to transform communities with meaningful projects in cities around the world.

These two young real estate CEOs are changing the face of success in the industry. Denise and Austin believe that ownership and leverage are the keys to financial freedom, and they teach their students how to achieve both. Inspired by the Warren Buffet quote, "If you don't find a way to make money in your sleep, you will work until you die," the couple is cracking the code to long-term wealth, one deal at a time.

Individual success is not enough though. Enjoyed alone, it feels hollow and half-baked. After noticing an information gap between conventional training and actual success in real estate, Denise and Austin both designed courses to teach people the truth about the business of buying and selling property.

Denise's course, "First Real Estate Check," (www.FirstRealEstateCheck.com) explains how to avoid joining the 87% of real estate agents who fail within their first year. She teaches students how to dodge rookie mistakes, leverage their license in any state, and protect thousands of commission dollars by choosing the right brokerage model.

Austin's course is a path to investment success called "First Deal Done" (www.FirstDealDone.com) In it, he teaches low-risk real estate strategies to help investors identify, assess, and profit from under-utilized property in any market in the U.S. His program simplifies the process of doing your first deal and equips students with both the confidence and the skill-set needed to go out and make money.

If you are interested in buying or selling a home or would like to learn how to become a successful real estate agent or broker, contact Denise today (www.DeniseTheBroker.com). To learn how to increase your income or how to start investing in real estate, contact Austin Broussard (www.AustinBroussard.com).

All things considered, it is safe to say that this is the real (estate) power couple to watch, in 2020 and beyond.

