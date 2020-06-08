Infiniti Research is the world's leading independent provider of strategic market intelligence solutions. Our market intelligence services are designed to connect your organization's goals with global opportunities. Today's competitive business environment demands in-depth, accurate, and reliable business information to ensure that companies gain a strong foothold in domestic or foreign markets. Our global industry specialist teams ensure the international consistency of our research, enabling powerful access to the real story behind market changes. RFP for more insights into our solutions portfolio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200608005509/en/

Changing Consumer Needs in the Mechanical Testing Equipment Market. (Graphic: Business Wire)

As production processes are becoming increasingly active and rapid, mechanical testing equipment in manufacturing processes has become pivotal in controlling the quality of products. Apart from quality control, there are several other applications of mechanical testing in manufacturing including characterizing material properties to validating final products. With the changing market trends and the proliferation of newer technologies in electronics, the end-user demand in the mechanical testing equipment market is also rapidly evolving. This is consequently changing the product landscape in the mechanical testing equipment market.

Read how Infiniti's custom market research solution helped a micromaterials mechanical testing equipment market client to save 17% of the overall spend in operations.

Assess the market trends, drivers, challenges, and key leading players in the micromaterials mechanical testing equipment market. Request a complimentary proposal from our industry experts.

Based on the market analysis by our industry experts, we have identified some key trends in consumer needs in the mechanical testing equipment market. This includes:

Advances in miniaturization of electronic products

Increase in focus on improving product quality and performance

Rise in complexities of designs

Increasing focus by end-users to comply with industry standards

Read the complete article for comprehensive insights

With over 15+ years of expertise, we have developed a strong network of key opinion leaders and subject matter experts who partner with us to develop futuristic insights. For more insights on how we can help with your research and contingency planning efforts for the post-COVID-19 period, Get in touch.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200608005509/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us