Aquarius Surgical Technologies Inc.: Aquarius Surgical Technologies Provides an Update on Its Operational Activities

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2020 / Aquarius Surgical Technologies Inc. (CSE:ASTI) ("ASTI" or "the Company"), an exclusive provider of disruptive surgical laser systems in the field of urology, today provides a corporate update.

Regardless of the virtual shutdown of elective surgeries over the last two and a half months, ASTI has maintained a revenue stream from consumables and continues to generate interest with its Covid-19 Relief Programs, which have been designed to minimize the barriers for healthcare institutions to acquire the technology. While hospitals and surgery centres are slowly joining the re-opening of the states, they are faced with a backlog of elective surgeries that need to be scheduled. As a result, ASTI has projected a significant increase in demand of its laser treatment for prostate and kidney/bladder stones over the coming months.

Gordon Willox, President and Director of the Company, commented: "While the past few months presented an unforeseen challenge for ASTI and the rest of the world, we stayed committed to keeping our business up and running and are now ready to catch up and meet the increasing demand for our proprietary technologies. New lasers have already been ordered and are scheduled for delivery to our distribution facility in Niagara Falls, New York."

The implementation of new equipment in conjunction with the increased sales of the disposable fibers are expected to generate more revenue for the Company.

About Aquarius Surgical Technologies Inc.

Aquarius Surgical Technologies (ASTI: CSE) is an exclusive provider of innovative, minimally invasive medical laser systems and consumables for multiple medical disciplines, principally in the field of urology. Solutions also include clinical education, service, support and maintenance. ASTI is focused on increasing the availability of services for patients, enhancing the quality of patient care, improving operationally efficiencies and reducing total operational costs. Learn more by visiting the Investors tab on ASTI's website https://aquariussurgical.com.

