HMS Group Reports 3m 2020 EBITDA of Rub 1.1 billion Moscow, Russia - June 08, 2020 - HMS Group Plc (the "Group") (LSE: HMSG), the leading pump, oil & gas equipment and compressor manufacturer and provider of flow control solutions and related services in Russia and the CIS, today announces its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Financial highlights 3m 2020: - Revenue: Rub 9.1 bn (+3% yoy) - EBITDA[1]: Rub 1.1 bn (+115% yoy), EBITDA margin at 11.8% - Operating profit: Rub 265 mn - Loss for the period: Rub (153) mn - Total debt: Rub 21.5 bn (+14% yoy) - Net debt: Rub 12.2 bn (-17% yoy) - Net debt-to-EBITDA LTM ratio: 2.26x Operational highlights 3m 2020: - Backlog: Rub 58.7 bn (+29% yoy) - Order intake: Rub 23.1 bn (+101% yoy) GROUP PERFORMANCE 3 months 2020 financial Results in millions 3m 2020 3m 2019 Change yoy 1Q 2020 4Q 2019 Change of Rub qoq Orders 23,142 11,487 101% 23,142 15,970 45% Backlog 58,720 45,347 29% 58,720 44,693 31% Revenue 9,115 8,854 3% 9,115 14,732 -38% EBITDA 1,077 501 115% 1,077 1,432 -25% EBITDA margin 11.8% 5.7% 11.8% 9.7% Loss for the (153) (498) na (153) (45) na period Depreciation 609 551 11% 609 594 3% & amortization Free cash 2,091 (1,229) na 2,091 2,646 -21% flow Order intake demonstrated the twofold increase to Rub 23.1 billion, compared with Rub 11.5 billion for 3 months 2019, due to a large Rub 11.2 billion compressor contract signed in the reporting period. Backlog also grew, to Rub 58.7 billion by 29% yoy, compared with Rub 45.3 billion last year, where all main business segments demonstrated growth, especially the compressors. In terms of contracts type, the large contracts were the main contributor to this growth. Revenue increased to Rub 9.1 billion, up by 3%, compared with Rub 8.9 billion for 3 months 2019, due to the recovery of the oil & gas equipment business segment and better financial results of the pumps. EBITDA was up to Rub 1.1 billion, compared with Rub 501 million (+115% yoy) mainly because of the oil & gas equipment and projects and partly because of the pumps. Revenue from recurring business increased by 12% yoy, and revenue from large projects declined by 18% yoy. EBITDA from recurring business increased almost fourfold, and from large projects was up by 21% yoy. EBITDA margin was up to 11.8%, compared with 5.7% for 3 months 2019. Loss for 3 months 2020 was Rub (153) million, compared with loss at Rub (498) million for 3 months 2019. Depreciation & amortization was up 11% yoy to Rub 609 million, compared with Rub 551 million for 3 months 2019 because of assets acquired in 4Q 2018 and 1Q 2019. Free cash flow turned positive and reached Rub 2.1 billion, compared with Rub (1.2) billion outflow for 3 months 2019, due a number of factors, including lower working capital, lower capex and absence of acquisitions in the reporting period. Expenses and Operating profit in millions of 3m 3m 2019 Change Share of Share of Rub 2020 yoy 3m 2020 3m 2019 revenue revenue Cost of sales 7,127 7,268 -2% 78.2% 82.1% Materials and 4,246 4,770 -11% 46.6% 53.9% components Labour costs incl 1,832 1,796 2% 20.1% 20.3% Social taxes Depreciation and 526 467 13% 5.8% 5.3% amortization Construction and 734 381 93% 8.1% 4.3% design and engineering services of subcontractors Others (211) (147) 44% -2.3% -1.7% Cost of sales was down to Rub 7.1 billion by 2% yoy, compared with Rub 7.3 billion for 3 months 2019, due to lower Materials and components (-11% yoy) that was directly connected with a less share of large contracts under execution in the reporting period. Gross profit grew 25% yoy to Rub 2.0 billion, compared with Rub 1.6 billion for 3 months 2019. in millions of 3m 3m 2019 Change yoy Share of Share of 3m Rub 2020 3m 2020 2019 revenue revenue Gross profit 1,988 1,586 25% 21.8% 17.9% Distribution 493 436 13% 5.4% 4.9% and transportation General and 1,217 1,302 -7% 13.3% 14.7% administrative SG&A expenses 1,709 1,738 -2% 18.8% 19.6% Other operating 14 90 -85% 0.2% 1.0% expenses Operating 1,723 1,828 -6% 18.9% 20.6% expenses ex. Cost of sales Operating 265 (242) na 2.9% -2.7% profit/loss Finance costs 481 416 16% 5.3% 4.7% Distribution and transportation expenses grew by 13% yoy, due to a higher transportation expenses (+53% yoy) that was because of increased deliveries of equipment produced under large compressor contracts to the remote regions of Russia. As a share of revenue, distribution and transportation expenses was up to 5.4% compared with 4.9% last year. General and administrative expenses were down by 7% yoy to Rub 1.2 billion, compared with Rub 1.3 billion last year, due to the 8% yoy totaling decrease in labor costs and social taxes. As a share of revenue, general and administrative expenses were down to 13.3% from 14.7% for 3 months 2019. SG&A expenses[2] declined by 2% yoy, and as a share of revenue were 18.8%, compared with 19.6% for 3 months 2019. Operating profit was up to Rub 265 million, compared with operating loss of Rub (242) million last year. in millions of Rub 3m 2020 3m 2019 Change yoy Finance costs 481 416 16% Interest expenses 476 412 16% Interest rate, average 8.23% 8.76% Interest rate Rub, average 8.37% 8.91% Finance costs were up to Rub 481 million, compared with Rub 416 million for 3 months 2019, due to the increase of interest expenses (+16% yoy) because of a higher level of total debt (+14% yoy). Average rates decreased to 8.23% p.a. compared with 8.76% p.a. last year. BUSINESS SEGMENTS PERFORMANCE Industrial pumps[i] in 3m 2020 3m 2019 Change yoy 1Q 2020 4Q 2019 Change qoq millions of Rub Orders 4,515 5,561 -19% 4,515 6,369 -29% Backlog 20,961 19,303 9% 20,961 19,572 7% Revenue 3,693 3,241 14% 3,693 5,866 -37% EBITDA 474 275 72% 474 728 -35% EBITDA 12.8% 8.5% 12.8% 12.4% margin Order intake of industrial pumps declined by 19% yoy because of less orders for recurring business signed in the reporting period. Backlog, in contrast, grew by 9% yoy to Rub 21.0 billion due to both recurring business and large contracts, mainly in the sphere of pumps for nuclear power plants. Revenue was Rub 3.7 billion, up 14% yoy, compared with Rub 3.2 billion for 3 months 2019. The growth was based on large contracts. EBITDA increased to Rub 474 million, by 72% yoy, compared with Rub 275 million for 3 months 2019, due to both recurring business and large contracts. EBITDA margin was 12.8%, compared with 8.5% for 3 months 2019, because of a larger share of EBITDA generated by large contracts, compared with 3 months 2019. Oil and Gas equipment & projects (OGEP)[ii] in 3m 2020 3m 2019 Change yoy 1Q 2020 4Q 2019 Change qoq millions of Rub Orders 4,934 3,008 64% 4,934 791 524% Backlog 8,517 7,265 17% 8,517 7,426 15% Revenue 3,076 2,406 28% 3,076 4,562 -33% EBITDA 354 (130) na 354 601 -41% EBITDA 11.5% -5.4% 11.5% 13.2% margin Order intake demonstrated 64% yoy growth to Rub 4.9 billion, compared with Rub 3.0 billion for 3 months 2019, which grew due to both recurring business and large contracts. Backlog was up by 17% yoy to Rub 8.5 billion, compared with Rub 7.3 billion for 3 months 2019, based on large contracts. Revenue grew by 28% yoy to Rub 3.1 billion, compared with Rub 2.4 billion for 3 months 2019. EBITDA was up to Rub 354 million, compared with Rub (130) million, and EBITDA margin was 11.5% vs. -5.4% for 3 months 2019. The upward trend was fully due to the recovery of the business segment. Compressors[iii] in 3m 2020 3m 2019 Change yoy 1Q 2020 4Q 2019 Change qoq millions of Rub Orders 13,490 2,900 365% 13,490 8,785 54% Backlog 28,409 16,880 68% 28,409 16,067 77% Revenue 2,194 2,932 -25% 2,194 4,558 -52% EBITDA 221 377 -41% 221 280 -21% EBITDA 10.1% 12.9% 10.1% 6.1% margin Order intake was up 365% yoy to Rub 13.5 billion, compared with Rub 2.9 billion, because of a large Rub 10.2 billion compressor contract signed in the reported period. Backlog increased by 68% yoy to Rub 28.4 billion, compared with Rub 16.9 billion last year, also because of large contracts. Revenue was down by 25% yoy to Rub 2.2 billion, compared with Rub 2.9 billion, and EBITDA declined by 41% yoy to Rub 221 million, compared with Rub 377 million, due to revenue and EBITDA going down from both recurring business and large contracts. EBITDA margin was down to 10.1% compared with 12.9% for 3 months 2019.

