Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Result of AGM 08-Jun-2020 / 16:49 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 8 June 2020 Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited Results of Seventh Annual General Meeting The Board of Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited announces that, at the Seventh Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Monday, 8 June 2020, the resolutions put to the meeting were approved by shareholders on a show of hands. Details of the proxy votes lodged are set out below: Ordinary Resolution For* Against Withheld** 245,290,779 0 1,589,213 1) To receive the Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the period ended 31 December 2019. 245,265,303 476 1,614,213 2) To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the period ended 31 December 2019. 160,429,442 61,340,691 25,109,858 3) To re-elect as a Director of the Company, Stephen Smith. 241,632,142 3,658,637 1,589,213 4) To re-elect as a Director of the Company, John Whittle. 227,976,015 18,903,977 0 5) To re-elect as a Director of the Company, Jonathan Bridel. 244,971,867 13,739 1,894,386 6) To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditors of the Company. 245,290,779 0 1,589,213 7) To authorise the Directors to agree the remuneration of the Auditors. 245,290,779 0 1,589,213 8) To approve the Company's dividend policy. Special Resolution For* Against Withheld** 245,237,538 25,000 1,617,454 9) To authorise the Directors to allot shares (equal to 10% of the Ordinary shares ) 244,889,650 372,887 1,617,454 10) To authorise the Directors to disapply Pre-Emption Rights (up to a maximum of 10% of the Ordinary Shares) 246,811,215 40,536 28,241 11) To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own shares. The Board notes that votes representing 27% of total votes cast were received against resolution 3. The Board in the Annual Report for the year to 31 December 2019 outlined its succession planning for the phased retirement of Directors over the three following years to December 2022 and noted its intention to consider diversity when making the new appointments to the Board. The Company will seek to engage with the relevant shareholders who voted against resolution 3 in order to understand further the reasons for their votes and address their concerns. The full text of the resolutions may be found in the Notice of Seventh Annual General Meeting contained in the Shareholder Document dated 8 June 2020, copies of which are available on both the Company's website www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com [1] and on the National Storage Mechanism www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM [2]*** * Includes discretionary votes received ** A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the proportion of votes 'for' or 'against' a resolution *** Neither the NSM website nor the Company's website nor the content of any website accessible from hyperlinks on those websites (or any other website) is (or is deemed to be) incorporated into, or forms (or is deemed to form) part of this announcement Enquiries: Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited Vania Santos 01481 735878 Notes: Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to provide Shareholders with regular dividends and an attractive total return while limiting downside risk, through the origination, execution, acquisition and servicing of a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments in the UK and the wider European Union's internal market. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com [1]. The Group is the largest London-listed vehicle to provide investors with pure play exposure to real estate lending. The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Starwood Capital Group. ISIN: GG00B79WC100 Category Code: RAG TIDM: SWEF LEI Code: 5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 Sequence No.: 68512 EQS News ID: 1065457 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=becc5c83790358f02808a7970e9d8d13&application_id=1065457&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d16e1e2c58f305fa956b4e96999f613e&application_id=1065457&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 08, 2020 11:49 ET (15:49 GMT)