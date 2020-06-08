Lemonade, Inc. ("Lemonade") today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to the proposed initial public offering of its common stock. Application has been made for listing the common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "LMND." The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Goldman Sachs Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley Co. LLC and Allen Company LLC are acting as the managing bookrunners for the proposed offering. Barclays Capital Inc. is acting as a bookrunner. JMP Securities LLC, Oppenheimer Co. Inc., William Blair Company, L.L.C. and LionTree Advisors LLC are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering, when available, may be obtained from any of the following sources:

Goldman Sachs Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, via telephone: 1-866-471-2526, or via email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com;

Morgan Stanley Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, Second Floor, New York, New York 10014; or

Allen Company LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 711 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10022, via telephone: (212) 339-2696, or via email: Dweidlein@allenco.com.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Lemonade:

Lemonade offers homeowners and renters insurance in the United States, and contents and liability insurance in Germany and the Netherlands, through its full-stack insurance carriers. Powered by artificial intelligence and behavioral economics, Lemonade set out to replace brokers and bureaucracy with bots and machine learning, aiming for zero paperwork and instant everything. A Certified B-Corp, Lemonade gives excess premiums to nonprofits selected by its community during its annual Giveback. Lemonade is currently available for most of the United States, Germany and the Netherlands, and continues to expand globally.

Contacts:

Lisa Horton

lisa@astrskpr.com

845-467-3286