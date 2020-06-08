Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2020) - Arizona Metals Corp. (TSXV: AMC) (the "Company" or "Arizona Metals") is pleased to announce that drilling at the South Zone of its Kay Mine Project, located near Black Canyon City, Arizona has intersected massive sulphide mineralization in an area previously untested by historic exploration. Arizona Metals currently has two drills turning at the Kay Mine, one in the North Zone and one in the South Zone, and is well-funded to complete and expand the Phase 1 drill program, with a cash position of $8.3 million.

On June 5th, 2020, Hole KM-20-10 in the South Zone intersected massive sulphides within a 16 metre interval of alteration, starting at a downhole depth of 564m (Figure 1).





Figure 1. Drill hole Number KM-20-10 and KM-20-09 in the South Zone showing massive sulphide intersections. Hole KM-20-11 is currently in progress at the North Zone. Section looking North.



Drill hole KM-20-10 is located approximately 40m below the 1500' level of underground exploration drifts, which was described as mineralized in historic exploration work by Exxon Minerals. This hole is also 80m above hole KM-20-09 drilled by Arizona Metals in March 2020, which intersected 6.1m of 7.8g/t AuEq (see Table 3 below).





Figure 2. Drill holes KM-20-10 and KM-20-09 in the South Zone, looking downhole to the East.



Hole KM-20-10 will be used as a trunk hole in order to wedge a number of branch holes aimed at the 1500-foot level described by Exxon, located approximately 25m above the interval announced today.

Hole KM-20-11 is targeting the 1500-foot level of the North Zone, and is currently at a downhole depth of 450m, with a target depth of 550m.

Figures 3 through 9 below display the core boxes containing the 16 metre (52 ft) interval of alteration, containing the sulphide intersections. The interval runs from a downhole depth of 564m (1849 ft) to 581m (1904.5 ft). Core displayed in the photographs below is currently being logged and split and will be delivered for assaying to ALS Laboratories' sample preparation facility in Tucson, Arizona during the week of June 8th, 2020.





Figure 3. Abrupt change from unmineralized quartz-sericite schist to massive sulfide mineralization at the 1849 feet (563.9m) block. Mineralization consists of fine pyrite, chalcopyrite in irregular streaks; and galena and sphalerite to 1851.5 ft (564.3m). This image is of a selected interval and is not representative of mineralization hosted on the property.



Figure 4. Semi-massive to massive sulfide containing fine pyrite, chalcopyrite, and galena and sphalerite to 1859 ft (566.6m). This image is of a selected interval and is not representative of mineralization hosted on the property.



Figure 5. Semi-massive to massive sulfide from 1861 to 1865 ft containing pyrite, and galena and sphalerite. The core is unmineralized from 1865 to1881 ft (568.45 to 573.33m). This image is of a selected interval and is not representative of mineralization hosted on the property.



Figure 6. Quartz-sericite schist from 1865 to1881 ft (568.45 to 573.33m). This image is of a selected interval and is not representative of mineralization hosted on the property.



Figure 7. Zone of semi-massive to massive sulfide from 1881 to 1888.6 ft (575.04m) containing pyrite and galena and sphalerite. This image is of a selected interval and is not representative of mineralization hosted on the property.



Figure 8. Zone of semi-massive to massive sulfide to 1888.6 ft (575.04m) containing pyrite and galena and sphalerite. Unmineralized 1888.6 to 1892.5 ft (575.03 to 576.83 m). This image is of a selected interval and is not representative of mineralization hosted on the property.



Figure 9. Sulfide mineralization 1895.5 to 1900.7 ft (577.75 to 579.33m) consists of pyrite, and galena and sphalerite. This image is of a selected interval and is not representative of mineralization hosted on the property.



Continuation of Phase 1 Drill Program - Targeting New Gold-Zinc Rich South Zone Intersected by KM-20-09

Hole KM-20-09 intersected 6.1 m at a grade of 4.2 g/t gold and 8.0% zinc, at a vertical depth of 570 m in the South Zone. Hole KM-20-10 is (Figure 1) currently being used as a trunk hole, from which at least two branch holes will be wedged; holes KM-20-10A and KM-20-10B. The use of branch holes, combined with directional drilling, has the potential to significantly reduce the cost and time to reach individual drill targets, while also improving the accuracy of targeting. The Company is targeting hole KM-20-14 (Figure 11) to test the extensions of this gold-zinc rich intersection in the South Zone. This hole is intended to be a trunk hole, from which at least two branch holes will be wedged, holes KM-20-14A and KM-20-14B. Hole KM-20-12 is targeted at historic gold- and copper-rich samples on the 1350-foot level of the South Zone.

Expanding Confidence in North Zone Targets at Depth

KM-20-11 is currently underway and is targeting the 1500-foot level of the North Zone, at a vertical depth of 500 m, in order to expand confidence in the zone at depth as the first 6 holes targeted only to a depth of 170 m. On completion, the Company intends to use this hole as a trunk hole, from which at least two branch holes will be wedged, holes KM-20-11A and KM-20-11B. Hole KM-20-13 is targeted at historic gold- and copper-rich samples on the 1000-foot level of the North Zone. The proposed hole locations for the completion of the Phase 1 program can be found in Table 1 and Figure 11 below.

Table 1. Proposed Hole Locations for Completion of Phase 1 Program at Kay Mine, Arizona





Figure 11. Section looking northeast at the Kay Mine Project, Yavapai County, Arizona. See Tables 1 and 2 for constituent elements and grades of CuEq% and AuEq g/t.



Covid-19 Monitoring and Mitigation Procedures

The Company's drill contractor, Boart Longyear, has instituted Covid-19 monitoring procedures for all drill crew members, including daily temperature and symptom checks. Arizona Metals Corp will be provided with daily health tracking updates for the drill crews and has also instituted its own social distancing policies and provided a guidance manual for employees at site.

Summary of North Zone Drill Results (for detail, see April 15th, 2020 press release):

Holes KM-20-01 through KM-20-06 all intersected massive sulphide mineralization. Hole KM-20-07 did not intersect significant mineralization and is believed to have passed between the North and South Zones. Arizona Metals' drilling tested a vertical extent of approximately 50 m in the North Zone, to a vertical depth between 120-170 m. Historic underground exploration by Exxon Minerals reported mineralization at depths in the North Zone of up to 300 m below recent drilling by Arizona Metals.

Highlights of the first six holes in the North Zone include:

KM-20-03: 2.7 m grading 5.41% CuEq (incl. 0.9 m of 10.32% CuEq), from a depth of 120 m

KM-20-03A: 4.6 m grading 6.85% CuEq (incl. 0.8 m of 18.19% CuEq) from a depth of 122 m

KM-20-05: 2.4 m grading 9.19% CuEq (incl. 1.2 m of 13.89% CuEq) from a depth of 150 m

KM-20-06: 13.5 m grading 2.92% CuEq (incl. 4.9 m of 4.54% CuEq) from a depth of 158 m

Table 2. Results of Initial Drill Program at Kay Mine North Zone, Yavapai County, Arizona

(1) True widths of the reported mineral intervals have not been determined; additional drilling is required.



(2) Assumptions used in USD for the copper equivalent calculation were metal prices of $2.28/lb Copper, $1650/oz Gold, $15/oz Silver, $0.86/lb Zinc, $0.77/lb Pb and recovery is assumed to be 100% as no metallurgical test data is available. The following equation was used to calculate copper equivalence: CuEq = Copper (%) + (Gold (g/t) x 1.06) + (Silver (g/t) x 0.0096) + (Zinc (%) x 0.3772) +(Lead (%) x 0.3377).



Summary of South Zone Drill Results (for detail, see April 28th, 2020 press release):

Prior to the temporary suspension of the Phase 1 drill program due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a single hole was drilled into the South Zone and intersected gold-zinc massive sulphide mineralization at a vertical depth of 575m, with the following highlighted interval:

KM-20-09: 6.1 m grading 7.8g/t AuEq, including 4.4 m grading 9.3g/t AuEq, and also including 1.1 m grading 16.0 g/t AuEq (Table 1).

This intersection is approximately 160 m vertically above and 100 m to the south of hole KM-8, drilled by Exxon Minerals in 1977, which returned a true width intersection of 10.3 m at a grade of 3.9% Cu and 1.7 g/t Au (6.5% CuEq). Exxon Minerals also reported significant historic intersections located approximately 150 m vertically above hole KM-20-09 in the South Zone. The primary zinc mineralization observed in hole KM-20-09 is in sphalerite, with minor amounts of copper in chalcopyrite.

Table 3. Results of Initial Drill Program at Kay Mine South Zone, Yavapai County, Arizona

(1) True widths of the reported mineral intervals have not been determined; additional drilling is required



(2) Assumptions used in USD for the gold equivalent calculation were metal prices of $2.28/lb Copper, $1650/oz Gold, $15/oz Silver, $0.86/lb Zinc, $0.77/lb Pb and recovery is assumed to be 100% as no metallurgical test data is available. The following equation was used to calculate gold equivalence: AuEq = Gold (g/t) + (Copper (%) x 94.72) + (Silver (g/t) x 0.009) + (Zinc (%) x 35.73) +(Lead (%) x 31.99).



Historic data by Exxon Minerals and previous operators showed gold and zinc increasing at depth and to the south, with copper decreasing. Exxon Minerals also reported that, "isoclinal folding of the massive sulphide horizon at Kay Mine could have resulted in the formation of a number of en-echelon cigar-shaped massive sulphide boudins with the longest axes parallel to the plunge of the fold axes. The North and South Mineralized Zone could represent two of these lenses, but several more may occur to the south along strike of the Kay Mine horizon" (Westra, 1977).

About Arizona Metals Corp

Arizona Metals Corp owns 100% of the Kay Mine Property in Yavapai County, which is located on a combination of patented and BLM claims totaling 1,300 acres that are not subject to any royalties. An historic estimate by Exxon Minerals in 1982 reported a "proven and probable reserve of 6.4 million short tons at a grade of 2.2% copper, 2.8 g/t gold, 3.03% zinc, and 55 g/t silver." The historic estimate at the Kay Mine was reported by Exxon Minerals in 1982. The historic estimate has not been verified as a current mineral resource. None of the key assumptions, parameters, and methods used to prepare the historic estimate were reported, and no resource categories were used. Significant data compilation, re-drilling and data verification may be required by a Qualified Person before the historic estimate can be verified and upgraded to be a current mineral resource. A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify it as a current mineral resource, and Arizona Metals is not treating the historic estimate as a current mineral resource.

The Kay Mine is a steeply dipping VMS deposit that has been defined from a depth of 60 m to at least 900 m. It is open for expansion on strike and at depth.

The Company also owns 100% of the Sugarloaf Peak Property, in La Paz County, which is located on 4,400 acres of BLM claims. Sugarloaf is a heap-leach, open-pit target and has a historic estimate of "100 million tons containing 1.5 million ounces gold" at a grade of 0.5 g/t (Dausinger, 1983, Westworld Resources).

The historic estimate at the Sugarloaf Peak Property was reported by Westworld Resources in 1983. The historic estimate has not been verified as a current mineral resource. None of the key assumptions, parameters, and methods used to prepare the historic estimate were reported, and no resource categories were used. Significant data compilation, re-drilling and data verification may be required by a Qualified Person before the historic estimate can be verified and upgraded to a current mineral resource. A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify it as a current mineral resource, and Arizona Metals is not treating the historic estimate as a current mineral resource.

The Qualified Person who reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this release is David Smith, CPG.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

All of Arizona Metals' drill sample assay results have been independently monitored through a quality assurance/quality control ("QA/QC") protocol which includes the insertion of blind standard reference materials and blanks at regular intervals. Logging and sampling were completed at Arizona Metals' core handling facilities located in Anthem and Black Canyon City, Arizona. Drill core was diamond sawn on site and half drill-core samples were securely transported to ALS Laboratories' ("ALS") sample preparation facility in Tucson, Arizona. Sample pulps were sent to ALS's labs in Vancouver, Canada, for analysis.

Gold content was determined by fire assay of a 30-gram charge with ICP finish (ALS method

Au-AA23). Silver and 32 other elements were analyzed by ICP methods with four-acid digestion (ALS method ME-ICP61a). Over-limit samples for Ag, Cu, and Zn were determined by ore-grade analyses Ag-OG62, Cu-OG62, and Zn-OG62, respectively.

ALS Laboratories is independent of Arizona Metals Corp. and its Vancouver facility is ISO 17025 accredited. ALS also performed its own internal QA/QC procedures to assure the accuracy and integrity of results. Parameters for ALS' internal and Arizona Metals' external blind quality control samples were acceptable for the samples analyzed. Arizona Metals is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein.

