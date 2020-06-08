Elistair has announced the release of the Safe-T 2, their most advanced and powerful tethering system for use with commercially available drones. Key Features include IP54 rating, up to 125m 400 feet micro-tether, 2 200 watts max continuous power, fiber optics option, and industry leading weight/power ratio from its patented Dynamic Voltage Optimization (DVO). The Safe-T 2 provides users with unmatched power efficiency and enables safe persistent flight time for UAVs

Since the launch of its first tethering station in 2015, Elistair has quickly become the industry leader in tethered drone systems with over 600 stations deployed to help security forces monitor events, secure sites, protect assets. The Safe-T 2 which has been built on the success of the Safe-T product line, deployed in over 60 countries by governmental organisations, industrial groups, and security forces will take tethering operations to a new level.

"To design the Safe-T 2, we worked in close collaboration with users who challenged us with their critical feedback. We rethought the entire solution to build the perfect tethering system for security operations." Said Timothée PENET, Elistair Co-founder and CTO. "With up to 2,2 kW max continuous power and 2,8 kW peak power, it allows for higher flights with heavier payloads, thus enabling security forces to cover larger areas with a single system."

Smart and Secured

The secure Dual-Comms option (Fiber optic and BPL), offers a redundant tethered data link or the possibility to select the best suited technology for the aircraft or payload. A patented Brake system allows the user to adapt the maximal tether length, depending on the safety zone needed, for instance in urban or crowded environments. Like its predecessor, the Safe-T 2 integrates Elistair's live flight management system with T-monitor application offering optimal flight control for safer operations.

Ready for integration

Engineered to meet the most demanding missions with its rugged weather-resistant design, and compact modular metallic structure, the Safe-T 2 offers mounting plates and optional software development kit (SDK) for seamless integration into vehicles and fixed structures whilst also being agile enough for a single operator to deploy. Its interchangeable micro-tethers and smart adaptive winch control laws allow the operator to reconfigure the station and use the best tether weight/power range for each drone.

