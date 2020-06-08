ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.: ENDRA Life Sciences to Present at the 2020 Virtual Summer Summit

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2020 / ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. ("ENDRA") (NASDAQ:NDRA), the pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), today announced that management will present at the June 2020 Virtual Investor Summit, which is being held June 9-12, 2020.

Management will be presenting at the event by way of webcast on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 11:30 AM Eastern Time.

The unique link to the webcast is: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35129

About the 2020 Virtual Summer Summit

The Investor Summit is the largest independent investor conference for the East Coast. The event is known for its ability to connect quality investors with standout companies.

About ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

ENDRA Life Sciences is the pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), a ground-breaking technology being developed to visualize tissue like CT or MRI, but at 1/50th of the cost, at the point of patient care. TAEUS is designed to work in concert with the over one million ultrasound systems in use globally today. TAEUS is initially focused on the measurement of fat in the liver, as a means to assess and monitor Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and inflammation (NASH), chronic liver conditions that affect over one billion people globally, and for which there are no practical diagnostic tools. Beyond the liver, ENDRA is exploring several other clinical applications of TAEUS, including visualization of tissue temperature during energy-based surgical procedures. www.endrainc.com

