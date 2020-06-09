

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is declining on Tuesday with investors taking profits after six days of gains and despite the positive cues overnight from Wall Street amid optimism about a quick economic recovery. Meanwhile, the yen strengthened and weighed on exporters' shares.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 197.04 points or 0.85 percent to 22,981.06, after touching a low of 22,933.14 earlier. Japanese shares rose for a sixth straight day on Monday.



Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is adding almost 1 percent and Fast Retailing is up 0.5 percent.



The major exporters are mostly lower on a stronger yen. Canon, Panasonic and Sony are all declining almost 1 percent each, while Mitsubishi Electric is unchanged.



In the tech space, Advantest is losing more than 5 percent and Tokyo Electron is declining more than 2 percent. Among automakers, Toyota is lower by almost 2 percent and Honda Motor is down more than 1 percent.



In the oil sector, Japan Petroleum is losing almost 2 percent and Inpex is down more than 1 percent after crude oil prices fell more than 3 percent overnight.



Among the major gainers, Aozora Bank is rising almost 2 percent and Nisshin Seifun Group is adding more than 1 percent.



On the flip side, Bandai Namco and Screen Holdings are losing almost 4 percent each, while Nissan Motor, Yamaha Corp. and Marubeni Corp. are lower by more than 3 percent each.



Seven-Eleven Japan said Monday it will sell life insurance programs from Mitsui Sumitomo Aioi Life Insurance at its more than 20,000 outlets in Japan amid the rising need for contactless sales due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, shares of parent company Seven & I Holdings are down 0.4 percent.



In economic news, Japan will see May results for average cash earnings today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 107 yen-range on Tuesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed sharply higher on Monday, extending recent gains, as traders remain optimistic about a quick economic recovery as businesses begin to reopen following the coronavirus-induced lockdowns. Recent economic data has added to investor optimism even as economists warn that the recovery will be more gradual than many expect.



The Dow soared 461.46 points or 1.7 percent to 27,572.44, the Nasdaq jumped 110.66 points or 1.1 percent to 9,924.74 and the S&P 500 surged up 38.46 points or 1.2 percent to 3,232.39.



The major European markets saw modest weakness on Monday following recent strength. While the French CAC 40 Index dipped by 0.4 percent, the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index both edged down by 0.2 percent.



Crude oil prices drifted lower on Monday, weighed down by news about Saudi Arabia's decision to not extend any additional voluntary reduction in crude production. WTI crude oil futures for July declined $1.36 or about 3.4 percent at $38.19 a barrel.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de