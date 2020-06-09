

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Macy's Inc. (M) said that it has raised about $4.5 billion of financing, including its previously announced $1.3 billion of 8.375% senior secured notes, as well as a new $3.15 billion asset-based credit agreement.



In addition, the company has amended and substantially reduced the credit commitments of its existing $1.5 billion unsecured credit agreement.



The company plans to use the proceeds of the notes offering, along with cash on hand, to repay the outstanding borrowings under the existing $1.5 billion unsecured credit agreement.



The company said that, after the closing of the financings, it expects to have sufficient liquidity to address the needs of the business, including funding operations and the purchase of new inventory for upcoming merchandising seasons, resolving its accrued payables obligations, and repaying upcoming debt maturities in fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2021.



