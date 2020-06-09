

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly higher on Tuesday following the overnight gains on Wall Street that saw the Nasdaq close at a record high and the S&P 500 wipe out all its losses for the year. Investors continue to remain optimistic about a quick economic recovery from the coronavirus-induced downturn as businesses begin to reopen.



The Australian market, which resumed trading after a holiday on Monday, is notably higher as the market played catch up with the recent strong gains on Wall Street and other Asian markets.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is advancing 192.30 points or 3.21 percent to 6,191.00, after touching a high of 6,198.60 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is adding 189.10 points or 3.09 percent to 6,305.60.



Among the major miners, BHP and Fortescue Metals are gaining more than 4 percent, while Rio Tinto is higher by almost 4 percent.



The big four banks are also sharply higher. Westpac is climbing more than 6 percent, ANZ Banking is gaining almost 6 percent, National Australia Bank is rising more than 5 percent and Commonwealth Bank is adding more than 4 percent.



In the oil sector, Santos is higher by more than 7 percent, Oil Search is gaining more than 6 percent and Woodside Petroleum is rising more than 4 percent even as crude oil prices fell more than 3 percent overnight.



Bucking the trend, gold miners are weak even as safe-haven gold prices rose overnight. Evolution Mining is losing almost 2 percent and Newcrest Mining is lower by 0.6 percent.



CSL said it has acquired Canadian clinical-stage biotechnology company Vitaeris for its research into the cause of rejection for transplanted kidneys, and added that the acquisition will not change its profit guidance. However, the biotechnology giant's shares are losing more than 2 percent.



Wesfarmers reported 19.2 percent sales growth at Bunnings in the second half of the financial year, while sales growth at Officeworks in the same period was 27.8 percent. The conglomerate's shares are adding 0.3 percent.



On the economic front, Australia will see May numbers for job ads from ANZ and business confidence from NAB today.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday. The local unit was quoted at $0.7039, compared to Friday's close of $0.7002.



The Japanese market is declining, with investors taking profits after six days of gains and despite the positive cues overnight from Wall Street amid optimism about a quick economic recovery. Meanwhile, the yen strengthened and weighed on exporters' shares.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 197.04 points or 0.85 percent to 22,981.06, after touching a low of 22,933.14 earlier. Japanese shares rose for a sixth straight day on Monday.



Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is adding almost 1 percent and Fast Retailing is up 0.5 percent.



The major exporters are mostly lower on a stronger yen. Canon, Panasonic and Sony are all declining almost 1 percent each, while Mitsubishi Electric is unchanged.



In the tech space, Advantest is losing more than 5 percent and Tokyo Electron is declining more than 2 percent. Among automakers, Toyota is lower by almost 2 percent and Honda Motor is down more than 1 percent.



In the oil sector, Japan Petroleum is losing almost 2 percent and Inpex is down more than 1 percent after crude oil prices fell more than 3 percent overnight.



Among the major gainers, Aozora Bank is rising almost 2 percent and Nisshin Seifun Group is adding more than 1 percent.



On the flip side, Bandai Namco and Screen Holdings are losing almost 4 percent each, while Nissan Motor, Yamaha Corp. and Marubeni Corp. are lower by more than 3 percent each.



Seven-Eleven Japan said Monday it will sell life insurance programs from Mitsui Sumitomo Aioi Life Insurance at its more than 20,000 outlets in Japan amid the rising need for contactless sales due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, shares of parent company Seven & I Holdings are down 0.4 percent.



In economic news, Japan will see May results for average cash earnings today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 107 yen-range on Tuesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia and Malaysia are all rising more than 1 percent each, while Shanghai and Taiwan are also higher. New Zealand and South Korea are lower.



On Wall Street, stocks closed sharply higher on Monday, extending recent gains, as traders remain optimistic about a quick economic recovery as businesses begin to reopen following the coronavirus-induced lockdowns. Recent economic data has added to investor optimism even as economists warn that the recovery will be more gradual than many expect.



The Dow soared 461.46 points or 1.7 percent to 27,572.44, the Nasdaq jumped 110.66 points or 1.1 percent to 9,924.74 and the S&P 500 surged up 38.46 points or 1.2 percent to 3,232.39.



The major European markets saw modest weakness on Monday following recent strength. While the French CAC 40 Index dipped by 0.4 percent, the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index both edged down by 0.2 percent.



Crude oil prices drifted lower on Monday, weighed down by news about Saudi Arabia's decision to not extend any additional voluntary reduction in crude production. WTI crude oil futures for July declined $1.36 or about 3.4 percent at $38.19 a barrel.



