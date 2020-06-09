

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan total labor cash earnings fell for the first time in four months in April, data from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare showed on Tuesday.



Total cash earnings fell unexpectedly by 0.6 percent year-on-year in April, after a 0.1 percent rise in March. This was the biggest fall since July 2019. Economists had forecast a 0.6 percent increase.



Contractual gross earnings decreased 0.9 percent in April, while special cash earnings grew 10.6 percent.



Real cash earnings dropped 0.7 percent in April, following a 0.3 percent decline in the previous month.



