Live sports are back on beIN SPORTS channels with the return of European soccer leagues
Live soccer is back! beIN SPORTS announced today its world-class sports coverage will resume on June 11 alongside the return of LaLiga, followed closely by the return of the Turkish SüperLig on June 12. The network is set to exclusively air the thrilling and packed schedule of live matches across all channels on beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, and beIN SPORTS XTRA as well as the network's streaming platform, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.
"We are thrilled to bring live soccer coverage back to sports fans," said Antonio Briceño, Deputy Managing Director of beIN SPORTS U.S. and Canada. "beIN SPORTS will air the first LaLiga, LaLiga SmartBank, and SüperLig matches since mid-March when COVID-19 caused leagues to postpone play. We pride ourselves on creating an unmatched experience for fans looking to immerse themselves in the game and can't wait to renew their love for the sport through our world-class entertainment."
The leagues will return to action and plan to conclude their seasons within a condensed schedule which is set to end in July. The first LaLiga match set to air live on June 11 couldn't be more exciting with the Seville Derby-Sevilla FC vs. Real Betis- on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español at 3:50 p.m. EST 12:50 p.m. PST. The SüperLig will resume live on beIN SPORTS XTRA the network's free, 24/7 English-language channel on June 12 at 1:50 p.m. EST 10:50 a.m. PST with a matchup between Göztepe vs Trabzonspor.
New to this programming is the option of watching LaLiga matches on beIN SPORTS with or without virtual audio via the SAP function. The broadcast will include augmented reality featuring virtual fans which replicate the presence of home supporters in the stands as well as virtual audio from the EA Sports (FIFA2020) Library. The audio has been digitally processed to generate atmosphere background sound based on recordings gathered from each of the stadiums. This audio will have additional sounds for specific key moments, such as goals or scoring chances to offer a mixture of real-time stadium sounds and virtual audio.
All live matches will be supported on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español by shoulder programming and rotating sports journalists including live coverage from Spain provided by Jamie Easton and Iñaki Angulo. On beIN SPORTS, The Express Preview will provide pre-game commentary, and post-game recap coverage will be supported by The Express Wrap-Up during the week and by The Soccer XTRA on the weekends. beIN SPORTS journalists covering the action include Ray Hudson, Gary Bailey, Kaylyn Kyle, Gabrielle Amado, Andrés Cordero, George D. Metellus, Thomas Rongen, Phil Schoen, Eric Krakauer, and Hope Solo.
On beIN SPORTS en Español, The Express Preview will provide pre-game commentary, and post-game recap coverage will be supported by The Locker Room during the week and The Soccer XTRA followed by The Locker Room on the weekends. beIN SPORTS en Español journalists covering matches include Pablo Mariño, Ana Cobos, Carmen Boquín, Miguel Serrano, Jose Bauz, Jaime Macías, Juan Fernando Mora, Diego Pessolano, Oscar Salazar, Fernando Cevallos, Alejandro Figueredo, José Luis Villarreal, and Carlos "El Pescadito" Ruiz.
beIN SPORTS can be found in Canada via Bell TV: 1412, Bell Fibe: 1412 1413 (beIN SPORTS en Español), Cogeco: 859, Eastlink: 425, Shaw Direct: 118 (Classic) 618 (Advanced), Bell-MTS: 527, Videotron Illico: 197/779 170/770 (beIN SPORTS en Español), Sasktel: 242 SD 542 HD, Zazeen TV: 77, Shaw BlueSky TV: 231, Rogers: 391 392 (beIN SPORTS en Español), Rogers Ignite: 542, Source Cable: 427, Videotron Helix: 133 134 (beIN SPORTS en Español), Bell Aliant: 623, Shaw Cable: 234, V-Media: 371, Telus: 983 2670 (beIN SPORTS en Español), FuboTV, and beIN SPORTS CONNECT. Visit https://getbein.com/ca/ for a complete list of providers.
beIN SPORTS XTRA, the network's free, 24/7 English-language LIVE sports, news, analysis and highlights channel, is available in Canada on The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus (1163), and LG Channels powered by XUMO.
Sign up for direct access to the network's streaming platform, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, and enjoy all the exciting action from the two networks in addition to all live overflow matches offered in HD. Monthly or annual subscriptions can be purchased through your Roku device, computer, tablet, or smartphone.
beIN SPORTS
DATE
EVENT
LEAGUE/TOURNAMENT
ROUND
AIR TIME (EST)
Thursday, June 11
Sevilla FC vs Real Betis
LaLiga- Spanish League
Matchday 28
3:50 PM LIVE
Friday, June 12
Granada vs Getafe
LaLiga- Spanish League
Matchday 28
1:20 PM LIVE
Friday, June 12
Valencia vs Levante
LaLiga- Spanish League
Matchday 28
3:50 PM LIVE
Friday, June 12
Fenerbahçe vs Kayserispor
SüperLig Turkish League
Matchday 27
8:00 PM DELAY
Saturday, June 13
Leganes vs Valladolid
LaLiga- Spanish League
Matchday 28
1:20 PM LIVE
Saturday, June 13
Mallorca vs FC Barcelona
LaLiga- Spanish League
Matchday 28
3:50 PM LIVE
Saturday, June 13
Besiktas vs Antalyaspor
SüperLig Turkish League
Matchday 27
6:30 PM DELAY
Sunday, June 14
Athletic vs Atlético de Madrid
LaLiga- Spanish League
Matchday 28
7:50 AM LIVE
Sunday, June 14
Real Madrid vs Eibar
LaLiga Spanish League
Matchday 28
1:20 PM LIVE
Sunday, June 14
Real Sociedad vs Osasuna
LaLiga Spanish League
Matchday 28
3:50 PM LIVE
Sunday, June 14
Çaykur Rizespor vs Galatasaray
SüperLig Turkish League
Matchday 27
7:00 PM DELAY
Monday, June 15
Levante vs Sevilla FC
LaLiga Spanish League
Matchday 29
1:20 PM LIVE
Monday, June 15
Real Betis vs Granada
LaLiga Spanish League
Matchday 29
3:50 PM LIVE
Monday, June 15
UD Las Palmas vs Girona FC
LaLiga SmartBank Spanish League Second Division
Matchday 32
4:00 AM DELAY
Tuesday, June 16
Villarreal vs Mallorca
LaLiga-Spanish League
Matchday 29
1:20 PM LIVE
Tuesday, June 16
FC Barcelona vs Leganes
LaLiga Spanish League
Matchday 29
3:50 PM LIVE
Tuesday, June 16
Getafe vs Espanyol
LaLiga Spanish League
Matchday 29
6:30 PM DELAY
Wednesday, June 17
Valladolid vs Celta
LaLiga-Spanish League
Matchday 29
1:20 PM LIVE
Wednesday, June 17
Osasuna vs Atlético de Madrid
LaLiga Spanish League
Matchday 29
3:50 PM LIVE
Wednesday, June 17
Eibar vs Athletic
LaLiga Spanish League
Matchday 29
6:30 PM DELAY
Thursday, June 18
Alavés vs Real Sociedad
LaLiga Spanish League
Matchday 29
1:20 PM LIVE
Thursday, June 18
Real Madrid vs Valencia
LaLiga Spanish League
Matchday 29
3:50 PM LIVE
beIN SPORTS en Español
DATE
EVENT
LEAGUE/TOURNAMENT
ROUND
AIR TIME (EST)
Thursday, June 11
Sevilla FC vs Real Betis
LaLiga- Spanish League
Matchday 28
3:50 PM LIVE
Friday, June 12
Granada vs Getafe
LaLiga- Spanish League
Matchday 28
1:20 PM LIVE
Friday, June 12
Valencia vs Levante
LaLiga- Spanish League
Matchday 28
3:50 PM LIVE
Friday, June 12
Fenerbahçe vs. Kayserispor
SüperLig Turkish League
Matchday 27
12:00 AM DELAY
Saturday, June 13
Leganes vs Valladolid
LaLiga- Spanish League
Matchday 28
1:20 PM LIVE
Saturday, June 13
Mallorca vs FC Barcelona
LaLiga- Spanish League
Matchday 28
3:50 PM LIVE
Saturday, June 13
Celta vs Villarreal
LaLiga- Spanish League
Matchday 28
7:30 PM DELAY
Saturday, June 13
Besiktas vs Antalyaspor
SüperLig Turkish League
Matchday 27
12:00 AM DELAY
Sunday, June 14
Athletic vs Atlético de Madrid
LaLiga- Spanish League
Matchday 28
7:50 AM LIVE
Sunday, June 14
Espanyol vs Alavés
LaLiga- Spanish League
Matchday 28
10:00 AM DELAY
Sunday, June 14
Real Madrid vs Eibar
LaLiga Spanish League
Matchday 28
1:20 PM LIVE
Sunday, June 14
Real Sociedad vs Osasuna
LaLiga Spanish League
Matchday 28
3:50 PM LIVE
Monday, June 15
Oviedo vs SD Ponferradina
LaLiga SmartBank Spanish League Second Division
Matchday 32
8:30 AM DELAY
Monday, June 15
Levante vs Sevilla FC
LaLiga Spanish League
Matchday 29
1:20 PM LIVE
Monday, June 15
Real Betis vs Granada
LaLiga Spanish League
Matchday 29
3:50 PM LIVE
Monday, June 15
Çaykur Rizespor vs Galatasaray
SüperLig Turkish League
Matchday 27
12:00 AM DELAY
Tuesday, June 16
Getafe vs Espanyol
LaLiga Spanish League
Matchday 29
1:20 PM LIVE
Tuesday, June 16
FC Barcelona vs Leganes
LaLiga Spanish League
Matchday 29
3:50 PM LIVE
Wednesday, June 17
Villarreal vs Mallorca
LaLiga-Spanish League
Matchday 29
11:00 AM DELAY
Wednesday, June 17
Eibar vs Athletic
LaLiga Spanish League
Matchday 29
1:20 PM LIVE
Wednesday, June 17
Osasuna vs Atlético de Madrid
LaLiga Spanish League
Matchday 29
3:50 PM LIVE
Thursday, June 18
Valladolid vs Celta
LaLiga-Spanish League
Matchday 29
11:00 AM DELAY
Thursday, June 18
Alavés vs Real Sociedad
LaLiga Spanish League
Matchday 29
1:20 PM LIVE
Thursday, June 18
Real Madrid vs Valencia
LaLiga Spanish League
Matchday 29
3:50 PM LIVE
beIN SPORTS XTRA
DATE
EVENT
LEAGUE/TOURNAMENT
ROUND
AIR TIME (EST)
Friday, June 12
Göztepe vs Trabzonspor
SüperLig Turkish League
Matchday 27
1:50 PM LIVE
Friday, June 12
Málaga CF vs SD Huesca
LaLiga SmartBank Spanish League Second Division
Matchday 32
10:00 PM DELAY
Saturday, June 13
Espanyol vs Alavés
LaLiga-Spanish League
Matchday 28
7:50 AM LIVE
Saturday, June 13
Celta vs Villarreal
LaLiga-Spanish League
Matchday 28
10:50 AM LIVE
Saturday, June 13
Besiktas vs Antalyaspor
SüperLig Turkish League
Matchday 27
1:50 PM LIVE
Saturday, June 13
UD Las Palmas vs Girona FC
LaLiga SmartBank Spanish League Second Division
Matchday 32
11:30 PM DELAY
Sunday, June 14
Deportivo La Coruña vs Sporting Gijón
LaLiga SmartBank Spanish League Second Division
Matchday 32
10:50 AM LIVE
Sunday, June 14
Çaykur Rizespor vs Galatasaray
SüperLig Turkish League
Matchday 27
1:50 PM LIVE
Sunday, June 14
Albacete vs UD Almería
LaLiga SmartBank Spanish League Second Division
Matchday 32
10:00 PM DELAY
Monday, June 15
Albacete vs UD Almería
LaLiga SmartBank Spanish League Second Division
Matchday 32
8:00 AM DELAY
Monday, June 15
SD Ponferradina vs Elche CF
LaLiga SmartBank Spanish League Second Division
Matchday 33
1:20 PM LIVE
Monday, June 15
CD Tenerife vs Málaga
LaLiga SmartBank Spanish League Second Division
Matchday 33
3:30 PM LIVE
Tuesday, June 16
CD Lugo vs Real Zaragoza
LaLiga SmartBank Spanish League Second Division
Matchday 33
1:20 PM LIVE
Tuesday, June 16
Girona FC vs Racing Santander
LaLiga SmartBank Spanish League Second Division
Matchday 33
3:30 PM LIVE
Wednesday, June 17
Real Oviedo vs Deportivo La Coruña
LaLiga SmartBank Spanish League Second Division
Matchday 33
1:20 PM LIVE
Wednesday, June 17
Rayo Vallecano vs CF Fuenlabrada
LaLiga SmartBank Spanish League Second Division
Matchday 33
3:30 PM LIVE
Wednesday, June 17
Rayo Vallecano vs CF Fuenlabrada
LaLiga SmartBank Spanish League Second Division
Matchday 33
10:00 PM DELAY
Wednesday, June 17
Real Oviedo vs Deportivo La Coruña
LaLiga SmartBank Spanish League Second Division
Matchday 33
12:00 AM DELAY
Thursday, June 18
Extremadura UD vs Albacete
LaLiga SmartBank Spanish League Second Division
Matchday 33
8:00 AM DELAY
Thursday, June 18
Numancia vs Cadiz
LaLiga SmartBank Spanish League Second Division
Matchday 33
1:20 PM LIVE
Thursday, June 18
AD Alcorcón vs Sporting Gijón
LaLiga SmartBank Spanish League Second Division
Matchday 33
3:30 PM LIVE
Thursday, June 18
Real Oviedo vs Deportivo La Coruña
LaLiga SmartBank Spanish League Second Division
Matchday 33
10:00 PM DELAY
beIN SPORTS CONNECT
DATE
EVENT
LEAGUE/TOURNAMENT
ROUND
AIR TIME (EST)
Thursday, June 11
Sevilla FC vs Real Betis
LaLiga- Spanish League
Matchday 28
3:50 PM LIVE
Friday, June 12
Granada vs Getafe
LaLiga- Spanish League
Matchday 28
1:20 PM LIVE
Friday, June 12
Fuenlabrada vs Tenerife
LaLiga SmartBank Spanish League Second Division
Matchday 32
1:25 PM LIVE
Friday, June 12
Elche vs Extremadura
LaLiga Smartbank Spanish League Second Division
Matchday 32
1:25 PM LIVE
Friday, June 12
Fenerbahçe vs. Kayserispor
SüperLig Turkish League
Matchday 27
1:55 PM LIVE
Friday, June 12
Oviedo vs Ponferradina
LaLiga SmartBank Spanish League Second Division
Matchday 32
3:25 PM LIVE
Friday, June 12
Valencia vs Levante
LaLiga- Spanish League
Matchday 28
3:50 PM LIVE
Saturday, June 13
Racing vs Lugo
LaLiga SmartBank Spanish League Second Division
Matchday 32
10:55 AM LIVE
Saturday, June 13
Leganes vs Valladolid
LaLiga- Spanish League
Matchday 28
1:20 PM LIVE
Saturday, June 13
Mallorca vs FC Barcelona
LaLiga- Spanish League
Matchday 28
3:50 PM LIVE
Sunday, June 14
Athletic vs Atlético de Madrid
LaLiga- Spanish League
Matchday 28
6:50 AM LIVE
Sunday, June 14
Mirandes vs Numancia
LaLiga SmartBank Spanish League Second Division
Matchday 32
10:55 AM LIVE
Sunday, June 14
Real Madrid vs Eibar
LaLiga Spanish League
Matchday 28
1:20 PM LIVE
Sunday, June 14
Real Sociedad vs Osasuna
LaLiga Spanish League
Matchday 28
3:50 PM LIVE
About beIN SPORTS Canada
beIN SPORTS Canada is North America's premier global sports network, distributed by Ethnic Channel Group Limited. Launched in January 2014, beIN SPORTS Canada offers viewers world-class sports content and entertainment across multiple platforms including TV channels beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español, live streaming on beIN SPORTS CONNECT, and free English-language network, beIN SPORTS XTRA. A cornerstone of beIN SPORTS is its unrivaled live soccer coverage, which includes live matches from LaLiga, Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, Recopa Sudamericana, Coupe de France, Turkish SüperLig, Africa Cup of Nations, CAF Confederation Cup, CAF Champions League and International Friendlies as well as news and in-depth analysis of all the top leagues from around the world. In addition to soccer, beIN SPORTS serves as a haven for fans of wrestling, mixed martial arts (MMA), skiing and handball, among others. Through beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DTC Pay subscribers in Canada can also enjoy all the exciting action from the two networks and stream live overflow matches offered in HD on their computer, tablet or smartphone. Fans can also experience live high-quality sports properties for free via beIN SPORTS XTRA. This includes season-long access to XTRA soccer matches, XTRA combat sports, XTRA adventure sports, XTRA original studio productions, and a robust library of historically relevant sporting events. For more information, visit www.beINSPORTS.com and www.beINSPORTSXTRA.com.
