World High Life PLC Announces Love Hemp Appoints Chief Scientific Advisor

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2020 / World High Life Plc (AQSE:LIFE)(OTCQB:WRHLF) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, London-based CBD brand, Love Hemp Limited ("Love Hemp") , has appointed Dr. Sepe Sehati as Chief Scientific & Regulatory Advisor. Dr. Sehati is a healthcare innovator and a Fellow of the Royal Society of Medicine. A passionate advocate and practitioner of both critical thinking and tactical cross-pollination of disciplines, Sepe holds a Doctorate in Bioengineering from the University of Oxford.

Sepe's innovative approach to problem solving, fuelled through the application of diverse scientific fields, analytics, neuroscience, behavioural science and evidence-based principles, has led him to contribute to various high-profile initiatives ranging from President Obama's Transition Health Policy, to the UK Prime Minister's sustainable development plan, to the late Dr Richard Rockefeller's innovative healthcare models. Sepe is also an advisor for the UK's Centre for Medicinal Cannabis.

Tony Calamita, CEO at Love Hemp says: "We are proud to welcome Sepe to the Love Hemp team. His experience will be a tremendous asset as CBD continues to gain momentum with consumers. He will be instrumental as we expand our range of trusted CBD products."

Love Hemp's Chief Scientific & Regulatory Advisor Dr. Sepe Sehati added: "Having carried out a critical review of CBD in 2018, the WHO concluded that CBD is generally well tolerated with a good safety profile. As research surrounding suggested benefits for CBD use evolves, the evolution we are seeing around CBD product development reflects a shift in consumer demand, and it is more important than ever to ensure accessibility to trusted, regulated and high-quality CBD products. I am excited to be working with Love Hemp to ensure the brand continues on its path of being a standard-bearer for the CBD industry and for the development of a safe, legally compliant and thriving CBD industry in the UK."

For more information on World High Life please visit: www.worldhighlife.uk

