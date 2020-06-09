

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Cathay Pacific Airways (CPCAF.OB, CPCAY.PK) announced a three-part recapitalisation plan, to provide the company with sufficient funds to withstand the industry-wide downturn. Under Tranche A of the plan: Cathay Pacific will issue HK$19.5 billion in preference shares with detachable warrants to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government. As per Tranche B: Cathay Pacific will launch a HK$11.7 billion rights issue of shares to existing shareholders. The HKSAR Government will provide a HK$7.8 billion bridge loan facility to Cathay Pacific, in Tranche C.



Cathay Pacific Chairman Patrick Healy said: 'Despite all these measures, the collapse in passenger revenue to only around 1% of prior year levels has meant that we have been losing cash at a rate of approximately HK$2.5 billion to HK$3 billion per month since February, and the future remains highly uncertain. We must redouble our efforts to transform our business.'



The company has announced a new round of executive pay cuts, and a second voluntary special leave scheme for its employees.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de