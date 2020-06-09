Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue FNSE Issuer: TerraNet Holding AB, LEI: 549300B4CGWDK6FGRY73 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument: TERRNT B SE0009806045 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting reason: With reference to the press release published by TerraNet Holding AB on June 8, 2020, at 21:37 CEST. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous June 9, 2020, with normal opening procedure. trading from: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Related TERRNT BTU B SE0014402558 instruments: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact details: Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 70 50 Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Financial Supervisory Authority for FNSE has been notified Nasdaq Stockholm AB