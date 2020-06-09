Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue FNSE Issuer: Bambuser AB, LEI: 529900BWE386D22MGZ23 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument: BUSER SE0009663834 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting With reference to the press releases published by Bambuser AB on reason: June 5, 2020, at 17:29 CEST and June 9, 2020, at 06:07 CEST. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous June 9, 2020, with normal opening procedure. trading from: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Related N/A instruments: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 70 50 details: Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Financial Supervisory Authority for FNSE has been notified Nasdaq Stockholm AB