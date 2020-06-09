

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) reported profit before tax of 38.8 million pounds for the year ended 31 March 2020 compared to 34.3 million pounds, prior year. Continuing earnings per share was 55.3 pence compared to 48.2 pence. Adjusted profit before tax rose 8.8 percent to 49.5 million pounds. Continuing adjusted earnings per share was 69.5 pence compared to 61.7 pence.



Fiscal year revenue increased by 1.1 percent to 317.4 million pounds from 314.0 million pounds, last year. At constant currency, revenue was down 0.7 percent, for the fiscal year.



As a result of continued uncertainty, the Board will defer a decision on payment of dividends.



