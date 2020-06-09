The final average price for power generated by solar systems with capacities ranging from 100 kW to 500 kW came in at €96.49/MWh. The price for installations ranging in size from 500 kW to 8 MW was €86.17/MWh.From pv magazine France France's Ministry of Ecological and Solidarity Transition has announced the winners of the 10th round of tenders for commercial and industrial rooftop PV systems with generation capacities ranging from 100 kW to 8 MW. The ministry selected 306 projects with a total installed capacity of 152 MW in the procurement exercise. The projects will value the electricity produced ...

