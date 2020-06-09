IMImobile signs partnership agreement with Communisis

IMImobile's software will enable Communisis to provide rich, two-way digital interactions for its business clients

LONDON, June 09, 2020, today announced that it has signed a new partnership agreement with integrated business services company Communisis, An OSG Company . Communisis provides print and digital communications services to large enterprises such as banks, insurance providers and utilities.



IMImobile's software will enable Communisis to provide rich, two-way interactions for its business clients and provide a digital alternative to traditional print communications. The software will also enable Communisis to offer new communication channels such as RCS (Rich Communication Services) to its clients, enabling them to provide enriched customer experiences by delivering engaging and contextual two-way interactions.

David Herridge, Managing Director of Customer Experience at Communisis, said: "At Communisis, we believe that new messaging channels, such as RCS, will transform the way that organisations communicate with their customers. We are delighted to partner with IMImobile, a globally recognised provider of cloud communications software and solutions and we look forward to working with them on new, innovative services, to improve our client's customer communications."

Nir Feldberg, SVP Partnerships at IMImobile, commented: "We are delighted to have formed a strategic partnership with Communisis to include our market leading, customer interaction management suite within their portfolio of Business Messaging services. Our scalable Enterprise CPaaS platform, IMIconnect, will enable Communisis to rapidly deliver integrated communications for their clients across all direct, digital and social channels - increasing automation and improving overall customer experience.

About IMImobile PLC

IMImobile is a communications software provider whose solutions enable enterprises to automate digital customer communications and interactions to improve customer experience and reduce operating costs.

IMImobile's enterprise cloud communications software platform orchestrates customer interactions, connecting existing business systems with digital communications channels. Organisations that trust us to deliver smarter digital customer engagement include Hermes, Centrica, AA, O2, EE, BT, Vauxhall, Vodafone, MTN, three of the major retail banks in the UK and public-sector organisations globally.

IMImobile is headquartered in London with offices across the UK, Hyderabad, Toronto, Florida, Dubai and Johannesburg and has over 1,100 employees worldwide. IMImobile is quoted on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market with the TIDM code IMO.