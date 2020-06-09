EquityStory.RS, LLC-News: PJSC MegaFon / Key word(s): AGM/EGM PJSC MegaFon: Resolutions adopted at MegaFon's AGM 2020-06-09 / 10:00 MSK The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Resolutions adopted at MegaFon's AGM Moscow, Russian Federation (9 June 2020) - Public Joint Stock Company "MegaFon", a pan-Russian operator of digital opportunities ("MegaFon" or the "Company"), announces that the following resolutions were adopted at the Annual General Meeting («AGM») of shareholders held on 8 June 2020 in Moscow: 1) To approve the 2019 Annual Report of the Company. 2) To approve the Annual Accounting (Financial) Statements of the Company for 2019. 3) The shareholders approved that the net profit of the Company earned in the 2019 financial year shall not be distributed and, accordingly, the dividends based on full year 2019 results shall not be announced and paid out. 4) To elect the Board of Directors of the Company in the following composition: 1) Maxim Anipkin 2) Emin Antonyan 3) Evgeny Bystrykh 4) Johan Dennelind 5) Khachatur Pombukhchyan 6) Vladimir Streshinskiy 7) Anton Cherepennikov 5) To approve the number of seats in the Management Board of the Company (8 persons) and elect the Management Board in the following composition: 1) Gevork Vermishyan 2) Frederic Vanoosthuyze 3) Valentina Vatrak 4) Vlad Wolfson 5) Elena Martynova 6) Nikita Orlov 7) Sergey Pereverzev 8) Alexander Sobolev 6) To approve KPMG JSC was approved as the Company's independent auditor. 7) To elect the Revision Commission of the Company in the following composition: 1) Yuri Zheimo 2) Radik Nasibullin 3) Stanislav Kiselev 8) To approve the Regulations on the General Shareholders' Meeting of the Company in the new version (Version No.3). 9) To approve the Regulations on the Management Board of the Company in the new version (Version No.3). 10) To approve the Regulations on the Revision Commission of the Company in the new version (Version No.2). 11) To provide consent to settle the Company's interested party transaction. In compliance with Item 16 Article 30 of the Federal Law "On Stock Market", take a decision that the information on the transaction shall not be disclosed till the above transaction is executed. 12) To pay an additional bonus to the Chairman and the members of the Company's Board of Directors based on the results of their work in the Company's Board of Directors: 1) to Evgeny Bystrykh in the amount of USD 200,000 (Two Hundred Thousand); 2) to Maxim Anipkin in the amount of USD 100,000 (One Hundred Thousand); 3) to Alexander Esikov in the amount of USD 100,000 (One Hundred Thousand); 4) to Natalya Chumachenko in the amount of USD 100,000 (One Hundred Thousand); 5) to Anna Serebryanikova in the amount of USD 75,000 (Seventy Five Thousand); 6) to Igor Ivanov in the amount of USD 50,000 (Fifty Thousand); 7) to Anton Rybalkin in the amount of USD 50,000 (Fifty Thousand). For more information: PJSC MegaFon Media: Tel: + 7 925 696 0507 pr@megafon.ru Investors: Tel: +7 495 926 2012 ir@megafon.ru Notes to Editors MegaFon PJSC is a pan-Russian operator of digital opportunities, operating in all segments of the telecommunications markets in Russia, and in the Republics of Abkhazia, South Ossetia and Tajikistan. MegaFon is a recognised market leader in the provision of mobile data services, was the first operator in Russia to launch commercial operation of a third generation (3G) network and was the first operator in the world to launch commercial operation of an LTE Advanced (4G) data network. Additional information about MegaFon and the products and services provided by MegaFon can be found at: http://www.megafon.ru [1]. June 09, 2020