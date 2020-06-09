

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's exports and imports declined in April due to the coronavirus outbreak, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Tuesday.



Exports excluding ships, aircraft, fuel fell a seasonally adjusted 5.8 percent year-on-year to $52.9 billion in April. This was the lowest since May 2018. Exports had fallen 4.8 percent in March.



Imports decreased 8.7 percent annually in April, following a 2.8 percent fall in the preceding month.



The trade surplus excluding ships, aircraft, fuel totaled a seasonally adjusted DKK 9.4 billion in April.



For the three months ended April, exports declined 5.3 percent and imports fell 4.4 percent from the last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de