Dienstag, 09.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 629 internationalen Medien
PR Newswire
09.06.2020 | 10:03
Cambridge Associates Opens German Office to Support European Clients

LONDON, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global investment firm Cambridge Associates (CA) today announced the opening of an office in Munich, Germany to support its European client base. The office is the firm's second location in Europe, after London, and will be led by Alex Koriath, Head of the European Pension Practice and Regional Head for Germany.

This move represents the firm's commitment to providing service to current and future clients in the DACH region and across continental Europe. Cambridge Associates has had a presence in Europe for more than 26 years, serving as value-based institutional investors focused on building diversified portfolios for pension funds, foundations, endowments, and family offices that outperform over the long term.

"Europe has long been a key market for the firm and we are very excited to see our German office open as the next stage in our endeavour to provide excellent service to clients across the region," said Christopher Hunter, CEO, CA Limited. "We continue to see strong demand in Europe for access to our portfolio management services and global investment network, especially regarding alternatives and private market allocations. With the Munich office, we are also now well positioned to service clients in the EU after the Brexit transition period."

This European expansion follows on from the hire of Ben Gunnee, Head of Business Development, London, in May 2020, which further underlines the firm's commitment to accelerating business growth in the UK and Europe.

About Cambridge Associates
Cambridge Associates is a global investment firm. The firm aims to help pension plans, endowments & foundations, healthcare systems, and private clients implement and manage custom investment portfolios to generate outperformance so they can maximize their impact on the world. With more than 45 years of institutional investing insights, the firm has helped to shape and implement investment best practices and built strong global investment networks with the purpose of driving outperformance for clients. Cambridge Associates delivers a range of services, including outsourced CIO, non-discretionary portfolio management, staff extension and alternative asset class mandates.

Cambridge Associates maintains offices in Boston; Arlington, VA; Beijing; Dallas; London; Munich, Menlo Park, CA; New York; San Francisco; Singapore; and Sydney. Cambridge Associates consists of six global investment affiliates that are all under common ownership and control. For more information, please visit www.cambridgeassociates.com.

© 2020 PR Newswire
