Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Investment Management Arrangements

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC ("Temple Bar" or the "Trust")

INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT ARRANGEMENTS

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323

On April 20th, the Board of Temple Bar Investment Trust plc announced that it had served Ninety One with protective notice of termination and intended to conduct a review of the future management arrangements of the Trust.

The Board has since then appointed Stanhope Consulting to conduct a review to establish the most effective management arrangements for Temple Bar Investment Trust to fulfil its objective of outperformance of the FTSE All Share index, whilst investing with a sustainable value tilt, in the changed environment of pandemic and long term global climate change.

Interested parties should submit outline proposals to Stanhope Consulting (see contact details below) which detail their proposed approach, methodology, resources and track record by 5.00 p.m. on 30th June 2020. The trust's current manager, Ninety One, will be invited to participate.