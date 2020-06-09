Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 09.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 629 internationalen Medien
Die "Bierautoritäten" Oettinger, Weihenstephan und dieser Cannabis-Microcap!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 1284 ISIN: GB0008825324 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
09.06.2020 | 10:21
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Investment Management Arrangements

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Investment Management Arrangements

PR Newswire

London, June 9

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC ("Temple Bar" or the "Trust")

INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT ARRANGEMENTS

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323

On April 20th, the Board of Temple Bar Investment Trust plc announced that it had served Ninety One with protective notice of termination and intended to conduct a review of the future management arrangements of the Trust.

The Board has since then appointed Stanhope Consulting to conduct a review to establish the most effective management arrangements for Temple Bar Investment Trust to fulfil its objective of outperformance of the FTSE All Share index, whilst investing with a sustainable value tilt, in the changed environment of pandemic and long term global climate change.

Interested parties should submit outline proposals to Stanhope Consulting (see contact details below) which detail their proposed approach, methodology, resources and track record by 5.00 p.m. on 30th June 2020. The trust's current manager, Ninety One, will be invited to participate.

Contact Details:
Stanhope Consulting
Charles Franklin
cfranklin@stanhopecapital.com
0207 725 1848
Mark Zbinden
mzbinden@stanhopecapital.com
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.