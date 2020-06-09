Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
London, June 9
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT")
The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 8 June 2020 were:-
Excluding current year Revenue = 1,077.59p
Including ALL Revenue = 1,081.04p
ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 15.0% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 2.6%. There are currently 89,533,066 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.
Contact:
Michael Campbell
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
9 June 2020
