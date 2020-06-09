A Pakistani research team has assessed the performance of a passive heat sink cooling technique in two different configurations: one using rectangular fins and one based on circular fins. The rectangular configuration was the best in terms of heat rejection. Modules mounted with this solution had a 6 C lower temperature than modules without cooling systems.Researchers from Pakistan's Mirpur University of Science and Technology have developed a technique for solar module cooling based on the use of external heat sink fins. The scientists have experimentally evaluated the performance of the proposed ...

