Biological Safety Cabinets Market Size Worth 282.1 Million By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global biological safety cabinets market size is expected to reach USD 282.1 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.5%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Technological advancements due to a rise in laboratory procedures performed that play a crucial role in the safety of personnel, product, and environment, have propelled the market growth. The introduction of smart biosafety cabinets, such as PureLogic+ manufactured by Labconco Inc., with new features and adjustable accessories is playing a crucial role in the growth of the market.

To improve the safety, efficacy, and maintenance, NCBI launched a biological safety cabinet certification program in 2016, which certifies the design, construction, performance, and field parameters of the cabinets. There are various initiatives like the biosafety management programs taken up by the government and private companies that include complete investigation of the cabinets.

Key suggestions from the report:

Class II type emerged as the largest product segment in 2019 owing to great efficiency and result delivery of these products

The type A of Class II segment is projected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period as they offer advantages, such as improved safety

Pharmaceuticals and biopharmaceutical companies had the highest market share due to focus on R&D and innovation by these companies

For instance, in 2018, NuAire launched LabGard ES NU 540, a series of advanced type II biological safety cabinets featuring AeroMax control system and HEPEX zero leak airflow system with dynamic air barrier that allows the technicians to work with precision and efficiency without the risk of contamination.

Read 100 page research report with ToC on "Biological Safety Cabinets Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Class I, II, III), By End Use (Pharma & Biopharma Companies, Diagnostics & Testing Laboratories), And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/biological-safety-cabinets-market

Factors like the favorable regulations, increasing prevalence of communicable diseases and rising number of pharmaceutical companies and their R&D activities are anticipated to boost the market growth. However, high product costs and introduction of alternative containment cabinets like the compounding isolators are likely to restrain the market growth.

Grand View Research has segmented the global biological safety cabinets market on the basis of product type, end use, and region:

Biological Safety Cabinets Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Class I



Class II



Class II Type A





Class II Type B



Class III

Biological Safety Cabinets End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies



Diagnostics & Testing Laboratories



Academic & Research Organizations

Biological Safety Cabinets Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain





The Netherlands





Russia



Asia Pacific



India





Japan





China





Australia





South Korea





Singapore





Thailand



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Colombia



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Companies of Biological Safety Cabinets Market

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.



Labconco Corp.



NuAire, Inc.



The Baker Company, Inc.



Azbil Telstar



Jinan Biobase Biotech Co. Ltd.



Germfree Laboratories, Inc.



Air Science, Inc.



Haier Biomedical (Qingdao Biomedical Co., Ltd.)



Cruma S.A.

