AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR (INRAM) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Jun-2020 / 10:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 08/06/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 74.9606 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8810319 CODE: INRAM ISIN: LU1437016543 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INRAM Sequence No.: 68535 EQS News ID: 1065809 End of Announcement EQS News Service

