AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMU (CMU) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMU: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Jun-2020 / 10:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMU DEALING DATE: 08/06/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 201.2958 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6843739 CODE: CMU ISIN: LU1602144575 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CMU Sequence No.: 68540 EQS News ID: 1065819 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 09, 2020 04:18 ET (08:18 GMT)