AMUNDI ETF RUSSELL 2000 UCITS - B (RS2U) AMUNDI ETF RUSSELL 2000 UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Jun-2020 / 10:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF RUSSELL 2000 UCITS - B DEALING DATE: 08/06/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 218.2559 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 99005 CODE: RS2U ISIN: LU1681038839 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RS2U Sequence No.: 68548 EQS News ID: 1065837 End of Announcement EQS News Service

