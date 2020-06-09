AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B (AASU) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Jun-2020 / 10:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B DEALING DATE: 08/06/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 33.4359 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 19577782 CODE: AASU ISIN: LU1681044563 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AASU Sequence No.: 68561 EQS News ID: 1065863 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 09, 2020 04:21 ET (08:21 GMT)