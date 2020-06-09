AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE - UCITS ETF DR (D) (10AI) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE - UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 09-Jun-2020 / 10:22 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE - UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 08/06/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 47.0529 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1463271 CODE: 10AI ISIN: LU1737652310 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 10AI Sequence No.: 68571 EQS News ID: 1065883 End of Announcement EQS News Service

